There are now 22 players who have withdrawn from the 2026 US Open across both the men’s and women’s singles tournaments.

Main draw play at Flushing Meadows began on Sunday 30 August, and the opening round is still in progress.

This year’s US Open is the 146th edition of the event, which has been staged at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York City since 1978.

High numbers of players withdrawing from big tournaments has been a persistent theme in tennis in 2026, and the trend has continued at the year’s fourth and final major.

A total of 13 men and nine women have pulled out of the US Open, with 20 of these withdrawals taking place before the singles draws were revealed.

Jannik Sinner, Victoria Mboko, Joao Fonseca, Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper were among the high-profile players to withdraw well before the start of the event.

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Casper Ruud, a former world No 2 and three-time Grand Slam finalist, was due to face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in his first round match.

However, the Norwegian star withdrew on Sunday due to a back injury that forced him to retire at the Cincinnati Masters.

Marin Cilic then became the second highly-accomplished ATP player to pull out after play had started.

The 37-year-old Croatian withdrew prior to his scheduled opening round match with Andrey Rublev on Monday due to injury.

Cilic won his only Grand Slam title at the 2014 US Open, beating Kei Nishikori in the final after stunning Roger Federer in the semi-finals.

2026 US Open ATP withdrawal list

Jannik Sinner (world No 1) – replaced by Carlos Taberner

(world No 1) – replaced by Carlos Taberner Casper Ruud (world No 20) – replaced by Arthur Gea

(world No 20) – replaced by Arthur Gea Joao Fonseca (world No 26) – replaced by Jacob Fearnley (LL)

(world No 26) – replaced by Jacob Fearnley (LL) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (world No 27) – replaced by Alexei Popyrin

(world No 27) – replaced by Alexei Popyrin Ugo Humbert (world No 30) – Shintaro Mochizuki (LL)

(world No 30) – Shintaro Mochizuki (LL) Ethan Quinn (world No 45) – replaced by Martin Damm

(world No 45) – replaced by Martin Damm Sebastian Korda (world No 64) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic

(world No 64) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic Holger Rune (world No 80) – replaced by Facundo Diaz Acosta

(world No 80) – replaced by Facundo Diaz Acosta Marin Cilic (world No 81) – replaced by Otto Virtanen (LL)

(world No 81) – replaced by Otto Virtanen (LL) Gabriel Diallo (world No 92) – replaced by Wu Yibing

(world No 92) – replaced by Wu Yibing Emilio Nava (world No 100) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi

(world No 100) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi Patrick Kypson (world No 116) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka

(world No 116) – replaced by Stan Wawrinka Jack Draper (world No 141) – would have needed to play qualifying due to his ranking

2026 US Open WTA withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko (world No 15) – replaced by Mananchaya Sawangkaew

(world No 15) – replaced by Mananchaya Sawangkaew Hailey Baptiste (world No 34) – replaced by Kaitlin Quevedo

(world No 34) – replaced by Kaitlin Quevedo Jaqueline Cristian (world No 41) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova

(world No 41) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova Emma Raducanu (world No 59) – replaced by Anna Blinkova

(world No 59) – replaced by Anna Blinkova Irina-Camelia Begu (world No 82 PR) – replaced by Elsa Jacquemot

(world No 82 PR) – replaced by Elsa Jacquemot Jil Teichmann (world No 89 PR) – replaced by Julia Grabher

(world No 89 PR) – replaced by Julia Grabher Ajla Tomljanovic (world No 93) – replaced by Ella Seidel

(world No 93) – replaced by Ella Seidel Laura Siegemund (world No 98) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska

(world No 98) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska Varvara Gracheva (world No 106) – replaced by Anastasia Zakharova

READ NEXT: Jannik Sinner: What specific injury does the world No 1 have? And when could he return?

