Former world No 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, the coach of Carlos Alcaraz, has issued a strongly-worded statement after being forced to deny rumours he was battling cancer.

The winner of the 2003 French Open title and 16 ATP Tour titles overall, Spanish star Ferrero has remained a hugely influential figure in the tennis world since the end of his career in 2012, having coached Alcaraz to all six of his Grand Slam singles titles.

Ferrero has arguably been the key influence in world No 1 Alcaraz’s career, helping turn his compatriot from a teenage tennis prodigy to a multiple-time Grand Slam champion and the youngest world No 1 in ATP Tour history.

Alongside co-coach Samuel Lopez and the rest of Alcaraz’s entourage, Ferrero was present in New York for the 22-year-old’s US Open triumph in September, a result that saw the Spaniard dislodge key rival Jannik Sinner at the top of the ATP Rankings.

However, Ferrero was absent during Alcaraz’s triumph at the Japan Open in Tokyo last week, with Lopez taking on lead coaching duties at the event.

That in part spawned cruel and at times bizarre rumours online that the 45-year-old was ill with cancer, rumours that were baseless and had no official confirmation.

Now, the Grand Slam champion has taken to Instagram to deny the “fake news” — and slam those spreading the rumours online.

He wrote: “During this last days there have been many fake news and rumors about my health, saying that I’m suffering from Cancer. I want to be clear: This is completely fake.

“Moreover than deny it, I would like to express my concern on using such a sensible topics to generate clicks and views. Cancer is a serious disease that has marked my family and many others. This topic deserves maximum respect.

“I appreciate the supportive messages but, above all, I would like to request responsability [sic] to those who spread this kind of information without checking its veracity.”

Alcaraz is not in action this week, with the reigning French Open and US Open champion withdrawing from the Shanghai Masters after sustaining an injury in the opening match of his successful Tokyo campaign.

It has been a landmark year for the 22-year-old, who has won eight titles in total in 2025 and has reached the final of his last nine tournaments.

After competing at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh later in October, Alcaraz is expected to return to ATP Tour action at the Paris Indoors in late October — with Ferrero in tow.

Alcaraz will be hoping Ferrero and the rest of his team can guide him to not only a first title at the final Masters 1000 event of 2025, but also a first title at the ATP Finals — which take place in November.

He is then expected to wrap up his season playing at the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna.

