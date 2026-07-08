Carlos Alcaraz is edging closer to a return to full training following his lengthy injury-enforced layoff with Spanish media reporting it is a matter of days before he gets the all-clear.

The world No 2 has not hit a ball in anger since 14 April when he beat Otto Virtanen in the first round of the Barcelona Open as he picked up a wrist injury during the routine two-set victory.

Alcaraz was forced to withdraw from the remainder of the tournament and later pulled out of the Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open with his team initially hopeful of a return at the grass-court season.

But further scans revealed the injury was more serious than thought and he was forced to miss his title defence at the Queen’s Club Championship and Wimbledon.

Team Alcaraz has kept updates to a minimum and the 23-year-old has mostly been focusing on fitness work as he was unable to use his right hand during on-court practice sessions during the first few months.

But there was a positive update on 28 June as Alcaraz posted a video showing he was finally able to use his right hand again.

Despite that video, there had been rumours that his comeback could be delayed, although there is better news with a Spanish media report revealing he is on course to make a comeback in action in the next few weeks.

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According to La Verdad, the seven-time Grand Slam winner “may receive final clearance in the coming days to return to training at 100% in El Palmar next Monday”.

The report adds: “The Murcia-born player is due to undergo a final medical check-up next Friday. Barring any last-minute complications, everything seems to suggest that Alcaraz could be given the all-clear to return to training and begin preparing for the hard-court tour.”

Alcaraz and his team have an option of signing up for the Washington Open or Los Cabos Open with both events starting on 27 July, but La Verdad states they have earmarked the Canadian Open as a comeback event.

The ATP Masters 1000 event will run from 3-13 August in Montreal and the Spaniard has not played at the tournament since 2023 when he was beaten in the quarter-final by Tommy Paul.

Alcaraz missed the 2024 edition as it clashed with the Paris Olympics, while he withdrew from the tournament last year, citing fatigue.

If all goes according to plan at the Canadian Open, Alcaraz will likely play at the Cincinnati Open (13-23 August) before the North American hard-court swing comes to a conclusion with the US Open (31 August – 13 September) where he is the defending champion.