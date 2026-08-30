Carlos Alcaraz is preparing to play his comeback match at the US Open and former finalist Greg Rusedski has predicted he may be heading home after taking on Roman Safiullin on Monday.

Alcaraz has not played since injuring is wrist at the Barcelona Open in April, with Rusedski joining a stream of high-profile voices by suggesting the defending US Open champion is taking a risk by playing a best-of-five-set match in his first tournament back.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion confessed he needed some persuasion to play at the US Open as he hinted some of the problems around his comeback are ‘all in my head’, as he told the media he was convinced his wrist was ready to play top level tennis again.

Alcaraz has not looked at his best in warm-up sets in New York and his first serve was operating at a reduced speed in his mixed doubles matches alongside Serena Williams.

Now he is hoping to defy doubters that also include former US Open champion Andy Roddick and former British No 1 Laura Robson by hitting the ground running at the US Open.

More Tennis News

US Open favourites: Alexander Zverev gets nod as Carlos Alcaraz snubbed in Sky Sports predictions

Carlos Alcaraz believes he can win US Open, labels Jannik Sinner’s shock withdrawal ‘weird’

Speaking on his podcast, 1997 runner-up Greg Rusedski rejected comments from some of his followers suggesting he was being too negative about Alcaraz, as he stressed his concern was due to his eagerness to see the Spaniard back on court when the time was right.

“I just find it strange,” declared Rusedski. “We’re not being salty about Alcaraz. Not at all. Most people play a two out of three set tournament leading in.

“If he played the Winston-Salem tournament this week instead of the mixed doubles event, yes, he wanted to play Serena. Yes, it was good for Brand Alcaraz and Brand Williams. But at the end of the day, that’s not a real event. And Serena was the better player of the two during most of the matches.

“Carlos is coming into a three out of five set tournament. I will be very surprised if he plays the singles. I’d be very happy to eat it all my words if I’m completely and utterly wrong, but I still don’t see it.”

Rusedski went on to question whether Alcaraz has tested the wrist fully, as he insisted greats like Roger Federer would not be playing a Grand Slam without a warm-up event after a long injury lay-off.

“I’m wondering if he’s even played a five-set match,” he continued. “Look at Roger Federer. Before the Australian Open would play 15 sets in one five-set match, leading in before he played the Australian Open. I don’t know if Carlos has done any of the above because we’ve only seen drips and drabs. Either he is the biggest showman going on, bluffing all of us out there, but

“I’m not feeling that optimistic. I’d rather see him healthy, fit, and have played at least a couple of lead-up tournaments or matches or even exhibitions. He hasn’t even played a two out of three set singles exhibition leading in. So a lot of question marks. Strange to come back at a three out of five set match. But we’ll see. Happy to eat my words if I’m wrong.

“I just don’t think he’s going to play this event. I think he’s done it to just try to gradually build himself up, practice with big players.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“What Carlos has been renowned for is incredible acceleration on the ball, especially on the forehand side. And if you slow it down a little bit and don’t have that acceleration, you lose control of the ball. So the ball’s gonna fly on you. So you have to be able to go at a hundred per cent and just rip it because with the new string and the technology, the harder you swing, the more control you get on the ball. So that’s why I have question marks.”

Rusedski went on to suggest Alcaraz could lose his first round match on Monday as he added: “If he plays, I think he’d probably be upset in the first round if Roman Safiullin doesn’t get tight and choke us under the pressure, but he historically gets a little bit nervous at the big moments.

“He’s got Roman Safiullin in the first round, who gets a little bit tight, especially on the forehand volley and on big points. The guy from the back of the court hits the ball beautifully, has a great return of serve and he has a great run at Wimbledon this year. So it’s going to be a real test for Alcaraz.

“I’m gonna go for Carlos if he plays, he’ll lose in the opening first round if Safiullin keeps his nerve.”

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz potential fitness issue highlighted by Daniil Medvedev ahead of US Open