Former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has said he is “very pleased” to eat his words after Carlos Alcaraz surged into the third round at the 2026 US Open.

Alcaraz downed world No 72 Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the New York major on Wednesday.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner, who is the reigning US Open champion, beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.

Prior to facing Safiullin, Alcaraz had not played a singles match for 139 days due to a right wrist injury — which he sustained at the Barcelona Open in April.

Speaking on his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, Rusedski argued it would be a risk for Alcaraz to make his comeback at a Grand Slam and predicted the Spaniard would lose to Safiullin.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Rusedski declared that Alcaraz has defied logic with his impressive return to action.

“I’m very pleased to eat my words that I thought he’d lose in the first round and that I thought there’s no way he’d play,” said the former world No 4.

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“So, sometimes people defy logic and defy the way you come back to our sport. And he’s doing both at the moment. Roger [Federer], Rafa [Nadal] and Novak [Djokovic] had that aura, and [Jannik] Sinner and Alcaraz were developing it.

“So when Carlos came back, we weren’t quite sure whether that aura was still there to start with. And he needed to convince himself in a way.

“But now, now I feel like he’s the real Carlos Alcaraz, and we’re looking at how high you can take this.”

The 1997 US Open finalist also claimed Alcaraz has been “pretty fortunate” with his draw at Flushing Meadows.

“To me, he looks like he’s gaining in confidence and I think that’s almost as important as the physical side. The good sign is the wrist’s okay,” Rusedski assessed.

“What he’s doing is quite incredible. I’ve never seen anybody come back [and play their] first tournament back as a major. I mean, it’s just so impressive from him to do so, especially in the men’s game, ’cause you’re talking three out of five sets.

“So, from my point of view, loving emotion, loving the energy, and loving that the wrist has no problems.

“And he’s been pretty fortunate, let’s be honest. The opening three rounds look pretty comfortable, but then in his section, he’s got the American Tommy Paul, who, in my opinion, is playing some great tennis, and he’s a player that Alcaraz has struggled with in the past.

“So, if that meeting happens in the fourth round, we’re going to see where his tennis game is. Physically, he looks good. The wrist looks fine.

“Those are so many positives. We’re so pleased to have this guy back.”

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