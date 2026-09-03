Thursday’s US Open headlines include Carlos Alcaraz’s warning about the tennis calendar and the possible impact of a big scheduling decision Alex Eala has made.

We also have news of a WTA star naming a rival who is “not the most pleasant person on the tour”, as well as a look at US Open prices and criticism of influencers at the event.

Here is our roundup of some standout stories from Day 4 at the 2026 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz says he will ‘take long breaks’ due to schedule demands

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz missed over four months due to a right wrist injury before returning to action at the US Open.

Following his four-set second round victory against Jaime Faria, Alcaraz revealed he will take more extended breaks from the tour due to the demanding calendar.

“Returning took me more time than I wanted, to be honest,” said the Spaniard. “Obviously I didn’t want to have this break because of an injury, but in the future, I’m going to take some breaks, some long breaks.

“Maybe not four months, but one month, two months, missing some tournaments, because it’s impossible to play them all.”

FULL STORY: Carlos Alcaraz sends calendar warning to tennis chiefs over ongoing injury crisis

Alex Eala praised for scheduling decision that could lead to a fine

Eala has chosen to represent the Philippines at the 2026 Asian Games, which will run from from 27 September to 3 October.

The Filipina is, therefore, set to miss the China Open as the WTA 1000 tournament clashes with the Asian Games.

Tennis365’s Liam McMillen praised Eala‘s decision to represent her country as he noted that the 21-year-old could face a fine for not playing in Beijing — which is a mandatory WTA event.

FULL STORY: Alex Eala deserves credit for recent scheduling decision which could see her fined by the WTA Tour

Diane Parry says Alycia Parks is ‘not the most pleasant person’

World No 31 Diane Parry has revealed that Alycia Parks refused to lend her racket strings when she was short of equipment during the WTA 500 tournament in Monterrey last week.

“I can say it now, it’s not a surprise, it’s Alycia Parks,” the Frenchwoman said.

“She’s not the most pleasant person on the tour, so I don’t mind saying it.”

FULL STORY: French WTA star names US Open player who is ‘not the most pleasant person on tour’



Staggering US Open prices and criticism of influencers

Tennis365’s Kevin Palmer wrote about the eye-watering cost of US Open tickets, and food and drink at Flushing Meadows, as well as suggestions that influencers are ‘ruining’ the tournament.

FULL STORY: Staggering cost of a sandwich at US Open revealed as influencers are accused of ‘ruining’ the tournament

More US Open News

Every word Rafael Jodar said after shocking US Open loss as he shut down reporter’s question

US Open withdrawal list: 24 stars now out as more players suffer injury blows

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