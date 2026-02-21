Ahead of the Doha Open final, Carlos Alcaraz has insisted he has not “copied” any of the Big Three as comparisons between himself and the legends of the sport continue.

As Alcaraz’s success continues, his comparison to the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic will only grow but he is insistent that while he may have copied other styles when he was learning the game, he is his own man and “simply Carlos.”

“That’s my style, that’s who I am, that’s how I grew up. Obviously, I admired Roger and Rafa when I was younger, I tried to imitate their things,” he said after his semi-final victory over Andrey Rublev.

“But as you get older, you just try to define yourself, define your type of tennis. I think that’s what I did. At a certain point, I knew what my style was and I started practicing it. Now it’s something natural, it comes naturally to me.

“I haven’t imitated anyone in this sport, but, you know, people have talked about it because, with the ‘Big Three,’ there are probably a lot of players, or right now you can look at all the players and think, ‘Okay, this serve is his, this serve is that one’s.’

“But I think everyone has their own style and nobody has copied anyone in this sport. For me, it’s simply Carlos.”

One thing that Alcaraz is trying to copy is each of the Big Three’s most weeks at No.1. He is currently on 59 while Sinner is ahead on 66.

On reaching his rival, Alcaraz said it would be a “fantastic number” and that his goal was always to reach the final of every tournament he plays in.

“It’s going to be a fantastic number, obviously. My goal is simply to stay on top for as many weeks as I can and to reach, or try to reach, the final of every tournament. I’m very happy to have achieved that in the last tournament.”

