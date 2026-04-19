Every player who reaches the top of the game has breakthrough moments that can change the direction of their careers and Arthur Fils will dare to believe his victory at the Barcelona Open could be a defining moment in his story.

Fils has been battling against physical problems over the last year, but he has bounced back impressively in recent weeks as he reached the semi-finals at the Miami Open and now he has clinched his fifth ATP Tour title.

It was also his second ATP 500 level title on clay after his victory in Hamburg in 2024 and his first title of the year after he was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the Qatar Open final in February.

The Frenchman looked poised to close out in his Barcelona Open final against Andrey Rublev, with Fils storming into a 5-2 lead and spurning championship points as his experienced opponent forced the set into a tie break.

So it was relief mixed with joy for Fils as he found a way to close out the match, as he admitted tension was gripping him as he approached the finishing line.

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“It was all in my head at the end. I played very well for a set and a half, but the pressure of the title caught up with me,” he reflected.

“At the end, I told myself I just had to put the ball in, and it paid off.

“These eight months have been hard,” he said. “And now here I am winning a tournament again.”

Fils has long been mentioned as one of the players who could emerge from the chasing pack and challenge the dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the top of men’s tennis.

He reached a career-high of No 18 last April, but he has struggled to shake off injury problems in recent months that he put behind him with his appearance in the Doha final a couple of months ago.

A run to the quarter-finals at the Indian Wells Masters and the semi-final at the Miami Open confirmed he is getting back to his best and now the target will be taking it to the next level and trying to challenge Sinner and Alcaraz.

Fils lost the only match he completed against Sinner back in 2023 on an indoor hard court in Montpellier, but both players are in a very different place three years on.

He has also been beaten in all three of his matches against Alcaraz and the last of those was a thumping 6-2, 6-1 loss in the Doha final a few weeks ago.

Yet momentum is building for Fils and he has looked at his best on clay courts in Barcelona, with his emergence as a dark horse to go on a run at the French Open now appearing to be real.

Fils will now head to the Madrid Open with his confidence high and his position at No 5 in the ATP Race that tracks the performances of players in 2026 highlights his true position in the game’s current pecking order, even though his official ATP Ranking will only rise to No 25 after the Barcelona win.

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