Carlos Alcaraz gets ‘over 20 Grand Slams’ prediction after his ‘most breathtaking’ feat yet

Carlos Alcaraz has been hailed for doing something “more breathtaking” than any of his previous accomplishments after his victory at the 2026 Japan Open.

The Spanish superstar defended his title at the ATP 500 in Tokyo, which was just the second tournament of his comeback from over four months out with a right wrist injury.

Alcaraz downed Jiri Lehecka in the Japan Open final following wins against Jaume Munar, Denis Shapovalov, Matteo Arnaldi and Alex Michelsen.

The seven-time major champion made his return to competition at the US Open, and he reached the quarter-finals before falling to Ben Shelton in a five-set epic.

Rick Macci, a legendary former coach of Serena and Venus Williams, lauded Alcaraz for his Tokyo triumph and made a bold Grand Slam title prediction.

“What Alcaraz has done after 139 days on the sidelines and diving into New York with an unreal effort and now winning in Tokyo is believe it or not more breathtaking than what he has accomplished so far,” Macci wrote on X/Twitter.

“Physically and mentally inactivity takes it toll and those razor thin margins and feel how to deal takes time.

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“And the wildcard his serve right now is not his best friend even though a little better in the finals.

“The Spanish Magician if he stays injury free will bag over 20 slams and rewrite a lot of history. @carlosalcaraz.”

In another tweet, Macci wrote: “Alcaraz is the most complete player ever to hold the stick. He is in a league of his own.

“He can order anything on the menu at any time just for you and have it arrive special delivery with sprinkles at your door compliments of Alcadash.”

Macci recently explained why he was not concerned about Alcaraz struggling with his serve during his comeback so far.

“The Spanish Magician has been struggling with the first serve ever since the comeback. But I see it as a positive,” the American said.

“Adversity breeds a ripple effect in other areas to find a way. He has to dig deeper even more. He has to play longer rallies with no free lunches. But most of all, he has to mentally handle frustration and that feeling: I KNOW AND I CAN serve better.

“But this negative of seeing a low % of the first serve and getting broken more cascades into him finding a way to go to a never-felt level mentally to try and save the day. Always remember, through failure comes more success.”

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