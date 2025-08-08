Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner look set to dominate men's tennis for years to come.

Carlos Alcaraz has predicted he and Jannik Sinner have “years ahead” of their rivalry with the two penned to dominate men’s tennis for the foreseeable future.

The last seven Grand Slams have been shared by the two players with many foreseeing a men’s game dominated by the pair for years to come.

So far, Alcaraz has the edge with five Slams to Sinner’s four but it was the Italian who triumphed the last time the pair met in the Wimbledon final.

Now, as both prepare for the final Slam of the year the US Open, Alcaraz has agreed that the rivalry could be one that lasts for a long time.

“We’ve both achieved very important things in a very short time,” he said. “I’m very happy to see the rivalry we’re forging, and I think we have years ahead of us to continue doing so.

“We have to let people talk about us; I don’t think about that too much. We’ll see how far we go.”

Having withdrawn from the Canadian Open, Alcaraz returns to action this week in Cincinnati, playing for the first time since losing in SW19. The 22-year-old said it only took him “a few hours” to get over the defeat, acknowledging that it was part of the game.

“It was a new situation for me to lose a Grand Slam final, but you have to be prepared for that,” he said.

“Obviously, I never wanted it to happen, but I left the court proud and happy, smiling thinking that at some point it had to happen because it has happened to all tennis players in history. It took me a few hours to get over the defeat, knowing that I have many things to improve.

“I could only feel grateful for having experienced a Wimbledon final, I left proud of what I did.”

Away from Wimbledon, 2025 has been a great season so far for Alcaraz who won the French Open as part of a 24-match win streak.

Reflecting on the year so far, Alcaraz said he was pleased but his goal is to regain the No.1 spot.

“I’m very satisfied with how I’m doing and I want to continue like this. There are several improvements I’d like to make to my tennis, but right now the most important thing is to maintain the joy on the court and be happy off it, enjoying the most important tournaments in the world.

“My goal between now and the end of the season is to regain the world number 1 ranking.”

