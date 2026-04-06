Carlos Alcaraz has criticised the lack of privacy for players at tournaments as he called for “spaces where we can be alone without being filmed.”

The world No 1 was speaking at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters, where he is the reigning champion having won the prestigious clay-court event for the first time last year.

Coco Gauff raised the topic of player privacy in January after Australian Open cameras showed her breaking a racket in a corridor after her quarter-final loss to Elina Svitolina.

“I tried to go somewhere where they wouldn’t broadcast it, but obviously they did,” said the American star.

“So maybe some conversations can be had because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room.”

In his pre-tournament press conference in Monte Carlo, Alcaraz was asked about the increasing prominence of cameras at tournaments.

“For the fans, it’s great. They love seeing what goes on behind the scenes, what we do, what the facilities inside the tournaments look like,” said the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

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“But for the players, it’s a bit strange, because we don’t really have anywhere to relax anymore, because we’re constantly thinking there are cameras and that everyone is watching us.

“Having cameras so close, able to see what we’re watching on our phones, I think that’s too much.

“We already don’t have much privacy in tournaments, and I think this is too much. We should have spaces where we can be alone without being filmed.”

The 22-year-old Spaniard also spoke about his mentality for his title defence in Monte Carlo.

“It’s a new year, new sensations, new things to improve, new things I think about in training and matches,” Alcaraz said.

“I’m going to try to prepare as well as possible for the first match and for the coming week. I’m not thinking about defending a title. It’s about how I feel, and right now, I’m just trying to have good feelings.”

On the start of the clay season, Alcaraz added: “It is probably one of the best surfaces, without a doubt. I miss clay every time the season ends. I miss it a lot. It had been a long time since I played on clay; it felt like an eternity.

“The first sessions I did were to get back into rhythm, to tell myself, ‘Alright, it’s time to dirty my socks again.’ Honestly, it’s an incredible feeling to be back on clay.”

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