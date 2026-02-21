Carlos Alcaraz updated ranking points and prize money after Doha Open win

Carlos Alcaraz won yet another trophy, this time in Doha.

Carlos Alcaraz has added yet another trophy to his already large collection after he defeated Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-2 to win the Doha Open.

The Spaniard made it 26 career singles titles as he swept Fils aside, marking the first time Alcaraz has played someone younger than him in an ATP final.

Alcaraz raced into an early advantage after he broke Fils in his very first service game. That set the tone for the first match with the 22-year-old rushing to a 6-2 win in the first set.

The second and deciding set was a similar story as Alcaraz broke Fils again at the first time of asking before breaking him for a second time in the set and prompting the Frenchman to smash his racket to bits.

With Fils’ morale seemingly broken, Alcaraz strolled to a 6-2 win in the second to win the tournament.

What is Carlos Alcaraz’s new ranking after the Doha Open?

For his victory, Alcaraz took home the full complement of 500 ranking points, increasing his lead as No.1.

The win puts him on 13,550 which is 3,150 off No.2 ranked player Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz has a 100% winning record so far, meaning he has taken 2,500 points from the two tournaments he has entered.

Earlier in the year, Alcaraz was on 13,650 which is the fourth highest mark in history. The usual suspects of Rafa Nadal (15,390), Roger Federer (15,903) and Novak Djokovic (16,950) were ahead of him.

Next for Alcaraz will be Indian Wells where he will be looking to earn more than the 400 points he did in 2025 following a shock semi-final defeat to Jack Draper.

What is Carlos Alcaraz’s new prize money total after the Doha Open?

Before the Doha Open, Alcaraz only entered one tournament which was the Australian Open and as winner of the slam, he was given $2,771,785.

For winning in Doha, Alcaraz has received $529,945, taking his year-to-date earnings up to $3,301,730.

That takes Alcaraz’s prize money for his whole career up to $63,333,776, now just $1,353,766 off Andy Murray who is fourth in the all-time earnings list.

What is Arthur Fils’ new ranking after the Doha Open?

For Fils, the Doha tournament was already a success before the final as the 330 points he earned took him up to No.33 in the rankings, a rise of seven places.

He is still someway short of his career-best No.14 but it is an impressive return following long-term back injury.

Ahead of him is Tomas Machac who has 70 more points while Corentin Moutet is 57 behind.

What is Arthur Fils’ new prize money total after the Doha Open?

The $285,095 earned by Fils in Doha has done wonders for his prize money tally and has seen his YTD figure increased by 639%.

Previously, Fils had earned just $44,627 in 2026 but that figure now stands at $329,722.