Rising ATP star Learner Tien has been named “undoubtedly one of the best players in the world now” by Tommy Paul ahead of their Delray Beach Open match.

Tien is only 20 years old but has already built a notable reputation, including a win at the 2025 Next Generation ATP Finals and the Moselle Open, and is now looking to reach another final in Florida.

The World No.23 is looking to reach the third ATP Tour final of his career but to do that, he must beat Tommy Paul who was full of praise for his future opponent.

“He’s obviously really turned it on in the past year or so,” Paul said of Tien. “He’s undoubtedly one of the best players in the world now,” Paul said.

“He’s an exciting player to watch. I haven’t played him yet, so we’ll see how he is to play, I’m sure it’s not going to be easy. But I’m going to do everything I can to get ready for that match.”

As for Tien, he said he has no “specific goals” for his career ahead but just wants to “keep improving.”

“Last year I already lost here in a third-set tiebreak, so it’s nice to get the win now, especially after losing the second set and being down 5-3 in the third; it’s a great feeling,” he said.

“I don’t have any specific goals, I just want to keep improving and this US tour is the place where you want to play well in every tournament. It’s incredible to be able to play at home, but as far as the ATP ranking is concerned, I don’t have any specific goals set.

“I’ve spent a lot of time improving my serve and it’s still in progress, because I can improve it in different aspects, but the improvements are already noticeable in some matches and the truth is that it’s very motivating.”

Tien’s most impressive feat of 2026 so far has been reaching the Australian Open quarter finals and reflecting on that run, the 20-year-old said Melbourne was a venue he enjoyed playing at.

“When I returned to the Australian Open this year, it didn’t feel like a year had passed. Time goes by super fast, and I try to enjoy it as much as I can, but I always enjoy playing in Melbourne and I always try to play my best.”

