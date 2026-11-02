Carlos Alcaraz’s chances of winning the Paris Masters in doubt after latest scheduling news

After winning the Vienna Open, Carlos Alcaraz will now turn his attention towards winning the Paris Masters for the first time in his career.

The Spaniard does not have the best record at the Paris Masters, having never reached past the quarterfinals in his five appearances on the ATP Tour so far.

In fact, Alcaraz has only picked up five victories in his five appearances, giving him a surprisingly poor winning percentage of 50% at the indoor tournament.

While Alcaraz will still be one of the favourites to lift the title, the latest scheduling news could cause yet more havoc with the Spaniard’s chances of winning the Masters tournaments for the first time.

Having played every match possible at the Vienna Open, Alcaraz is currently scheduled to play his opening round match on Wednesday, 2nd 4th November.

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That means Alcaraz will have to play five matches in five days in order to win the Paris Masters, which is not ideal to say the least.

Alcaraz might have missed a lot of tennis this year, but that would essentially boil down to 10 matches in two weeks across the Vienna Open and the Paris Masters.

The Spaniard has not been given the easiest draw in Paris, either, particularly in the early stages.

He awaits the winner of the first round match between Alex Michelsen and Jiri Lehecka after receiving a second round bye due to his ranking.

Lehecka will be the likely winner of that tie and he comes from a very impressive performance at the Swiss Indoors, where he reached the final.

Alcaraz will then likely need to beat Brandon Nakashima in the third round with Taylor Fritz or Arthur Fils potentially looming in the quarterfinals.

He has an excellent record against Fritz, but Fils could provide a very dangerous test for the Spaniard. Two of his five defeats at the Paris Masters have come against Frenchman, with Ugo Humbert and Hugo Gaston dumping Alcaraz out of the Masters event.

Alcaraz will then likely have to play Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, which would be their second meeting in as many weeks after meeting in the final four of the Vienna Open, which was won by the Spaniard.

Alexander Zverev will likely be awaiting in the final, which means Alcaraz could have to beat three top 10 players in the same number of days.

That is definitely not ideal and a victory at the Paris Masters this year for Alcaraz could go down as one of his more impressive title victories on the ATP Tour.