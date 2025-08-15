Emma Raducanu is heading into the US Open with bolstered confidence after some impressive performances in recent weeks and now she has been backed to succeed by two British tennis legends ahead of her return to Flushing Meadows.

This year’s US Open represents the fourth anniversary of Raducanu’s incredible win in New York, as she shot to global prominence by coming through qualifying and winning her first Grand Slam title at the age of 18 without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

That iconic achievement propelled Raducanu onto a sporting platform that was hard to operate on, as she was still finding her feet on the WTA Tour and since that magical run, she has not reached a final at any level since then.

Her impressive displays as she pushed world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka close at Wimbledon and in the Cincinnati Open suggested Raducanu is now emerging as a force in the game once again, with British wheelchair tennis legend backing the 22-year-old to shine as she returns to New York.

Speaking exclusively to Tennis365 at a Play Your Way To Wimbledon event, two-time Paralympic gold medalist Reid suggested the version of Raducanu we are seeing now should be saluted as one of the rising stars of the game.

“I think it’s really hard to fathom what she’s experienced since winning the US Open,” Reid told Tennis365.

“It’s something that’s probably at any age it will be difficult to deal with, never mind the age she won it at and all the attention she had on her all of a sudden.

“You feel for her in that way and it has maybe taken her a bit of time to find her feet again and, you know, get comfortable in that spotlight, but she’s been in brilliant form recently and is looking good going into the US Open.

“I think if she hadn’t had that win and at the US Open, then everybody in the country would be talking about how well she is doing, looking at the trajectory she has been on over the last few months.

“But the expectations changed when she won a Slam. There are too many people out there who are too quick to criticise, but I think she will be confident going into the US Open and it will be great to see how well she can do.”

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid speak to Tennis365

Reid’s long-time doubles partner Alfie Hewett also spoke to Tennis365, as he backed the British stars to shine in the final Grand Slam of 2025.

“She got a new coach on and I think everyone will be happy about it how she’s doing out there,” Hewett told Tennis365.

“As for Jack Draper, expectations will obviously be high after he reached the semi-finals last year and has proved he can go deep into the event if he is fit and well.

“We have Katie Boulter and a few others looking to go deep into the event and when we look at the doubles, Julian (Cash) and Lloyd (Glasspool) look like they can’t lose at the moment, so hopefully they’ll bring another trophy back for the UK.

“Then Gordon and I will also be looking to win another Grand Slam. We came so close by reaching two finals at Wimbledon last month, so we want to go one better in New York.”

