Emma Raducanu’s impressive return to form in recent weeks has been highlighted by her return to the top 10 of the alternative tennis rankings.

Raducanu has shown impressive form over the last couple of months, with solid performances on clay and grass courts backed up by a run to the semi-finals of the WTA 500 tournament in Washington last month.

She went on to reach the third round at the Cincinnati Open and pushed world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka all the way in a titanic battle before losing a third set tie-break.

The performance highlighted Raducanu’s rising status in the women’s game and now the 2021 US Open champion has broken back into the top 10 of the UTR Rankings.

Raducanu has not managed to get over the line in most of her battles against top 10 rivals, but she has looked much more competitive heading into this year’s US Open and that is reflected in the updated UTR list.

More Tennis News

Tennis legend claims Emma Raducanu’s snipers are ‘too quick to criticise’ ahead of US Open

Aryna Sabalenka sets amazing record as she beats Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati epic

The UTR Rankings are based on the current form from the last few weeks and months rather than reflecting results that occurred up to a year ago, with the system created to promote fair and competitive play across the tennis world.

All players, regardless of age, gender, geography, or skill level, are rated on the same scale between 1.00 and 16.50 based on actual match results.

The UTR Ranking is open to players of all levels of the game and the algorithm used provides an intriguing insight into the current form of the top players in the game.

Victories against higher-ranked players are worth more in the UTR list than the official ATP or WTA Ranking, meaning they offer a more accurate reflection of the current form at the top of the game.

That algorithm ensured that Victoria Mboko has made big leaps up the UTR Rankings after her win at the WTA 1000 event in her home nation of Canada earlier this month.

Mboko beat four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the Canadian Open final, completing her amazing rise after she started the year ranked at No 333.

Now she is up to No 24 in the WTA Rankings and she is even higher in the UTR Rankings at No 19.

Intriguingly, Coco Gauff leads the current URT Rankings ahead of WTA No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, with these rankings offering plenty of talking points.

Updated UTR Rankings

1. Coco Gauff

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Mirra Andreeva

5. Zheng Qinwen

6. Elena Rybakina

7. Ekaterina Alexandrova

8. Elina Svitolina

9. Emma Raducanu

10. Marketa Vondrousova

11. Jessica Pegula

12. Jasmine Paolini

13. Madison Keys

14. Paula Badosa

15. Liudmila Samsonova

16. Amanda Anisimova

17. Elise Mertens

18. Noami Osaka

19. Victoria Mboko

20. Belinda Bencic

READ NEXT: Why Emma Raducanu was treated badly by the umpire in what was is hailed as a ‘ridiculous’ incident