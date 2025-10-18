Gael Monfils has revealed he has already decided the career he is going to pursue after tennis following his announcement that he will retire from the sport in 2026.

In an emotional statement released earlier this month, Monfils — who celebrated his 39th birthday in September — divulged he will hang up his racket at the end of the 2026 season.

“When you love something so much, it never feels like a good time to say goodbye, ” wrote the Frenchman. “But 40 will be the right time for me. Of course, winning one more title before I’m done would be truly incredible.

“Truthfully though, my only real goal for the year ahead is simple: To enjoy every minute, and to play each match like it’s my last.”

Monfils‘ playing style, gift of entertaining the crowd and likeable personality have made him one of the most beloved players of his generation. He has won 13 ATP Tour singles titles and reached a career-high ranking of world No 6, while he is a two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist.

The Frenchman was asked by a viewer on his Twitch channel if he had thought about what he will do after he finishes playing.

“In a private bank and I’m going to work in finance,” Monfils revealed.

Tennis News

Billie Jean King, McEnroe & Wawrinka send messages to Gael Monfils after retirement statement

Ranking the 5 best players to never win an ATP Masters 1000 title: ft. Gael Monfils and Yevgeny Kafelnikov

Monfils has previously spoken about his interest in finance and private banking.

“I want to work in a financial way. I want to work in a bank,” he was quoted as saying by TennisUpToDate in December 2024.

“I’ve done some internships when I was off the court. I’ve always been a bit curious about that side, and then I’ve been reading a lot, and I tried it out a little bit. I had an opportunity to work a little bit in a private bank.

“I met very curious, very interesting people who gave me this passion, and I think I really want to try it after my career. It was information, to understand how everything works.

“From the private banking system, to the commercial part, how to talk to clients, wealth management, so you know about the economy and all the other stuff, it was quite interesting. I had some homework to do, and then I passed some exams. It was very interesting.”

READ NEXT: Why Jack Draper ‘needs to change something’ as injury expert issues Juan Martin del Potro warning