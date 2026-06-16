Iga Swiatek considering new coach after three months with Francisco Roig

Iga Swiatek has endured a difficult start to the 2026 season and the World No. 3 is yet to win a single WTA Tour title in the first six months of the season.

Swiatek enjoyed a difficult Sunshine Double, which saw her lose in the second round to Magda Linette, which saw the end of her partnership with coach Wim Fissette.

The Pole enjoyed a brief spell with Rafael Nadal at his academy before hiring the King of Clay’s former coach Francisco Roig on a full-time basis.

The pair only began working with each other in April, but she has confirmed that she is already looking to hire another coach in the foreseeable future.

However, the aim is for the new coach to work alongside Roig, rather than replace him.

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Speaking to Polish media, Swiatek said: “This year, we started working in April. The plan is for Francis to work with me for the entire season. But in the long run, it makes a lot of sense to bring another coach into the team.

“Firstly, few coaches can handle working 50 weeks a year and constantly traveling. It’s a demanding job. A second coach always brings a bit of freshness and a different perspective. It can make the relationship with the first coach work better.

“When you have good people around you, most of the time spent together is enjoyable, but different situations happen, of course. We already had our eye on a few coaches, but it won’t happen next month, so the situation is dynamic and will change.”

It is currently unclear when and who Swiatek will opt to work with, but her and Roig will be looking to land their first title together at Bad Homburg.

Swiatek is yet to play a grass court event and she has decided to miss the Berlin Open, which will feature several members of the top 10, including Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.

Instead, Swiatek will enter Bad Homburg at the number two seed, behind Elena Rybakina. She will also be joined by Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova, Linda Noskova, Naomi Osaka, and Diana Shnaider.

The German event takes place the week before Wimbledon, so a final appearance for the World No. 3 could put her in a difficult position for the Grand Slam.

Swiatek has never won Bad Homburg, but she was the runner-up to Jessica Pegula at last year’s event. The star lost in straight sets, before going on to lift the Wimbledon title for the first time in her career.