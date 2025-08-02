Iga Swiatek has taken aim at “ridiculous” reporting in the Polish media, having previously criticised articles about herself and her team following her Wimbledon triumph.

World No 3 Swiatek is still riding high off the back of her stunning SW19 success last month, double-bagelling Amanda Anisimova in the final to win her sixth Grand Slam title.

Victory at Wimbledon saw the 24-year-old end a 13-month trophy drought and cement her place back towards the very top of the sport, having fallen to world No 8 after her French Open semi-final exit.

The Pole’s form had been heavily scrutinised amid a drop in results, with Swiatek failing to make a final between the French Open in June 2024 and the Bad Homburg Open over twelve months later.

Speaking after her Wimbledon success, the former world No 1 told the Polish media to “leave me alone” after heavy scrutiny of herself and her team.

“For sure, the past months, how the media sometimes describe me – and I’ve got to say, unfortunately, Polish media, how they treated me and my team, it wasn’t really pleasant,” said Swiatek.

“I hope they will just leave me alone and let me do my job because obviously you can see that we know what we are doing, and I have the best people around me.

“I have already proved a lot. I know people want more and more, but it’s my own process and my own life and my own career.”

Following her SW19 victory, the world No 3 has returned to action at the Canadian Open this week, with wins over Guo Hanyu and Eva Lys to start her campaign.

And, after her comprehensive victory against Lys on Friday night, Swiatek has again heavily criticised those she deemed to place her under unfair scrutiny.

The 24-year-old revealed that she rarely read reporting about – but was shocked by what was written when she did take a look.

“Overall, I don’t read,” said Swiatek.

“I only did when I had, like, two months off from tournaments just because I was kind of bored, and there was a lot of weird things that totally didn’t make sense.

“So I wanted to actually see that, because it was so ridiculous that I didn’t believe people around me saying that’s what [the] media wrote. I wanted to have that proof.

“But besides that, I don’t read at all. Doesn’t make sense. Sorry, guys.”

Swiatek is searching for her maiden Canadian Open title this fortnight, and is now riding a nine-match win streak after winning her opening two matches in Montreal.

The Pole’s campaign continues on Sunday with a fourth-round tie against 16th seed Clara Tauson, whom she defeated on her way to the title at the All England Club this month.

Swiatek is the second seed in Montreal and is currently projected to face world No 2 and top seed Coco Gauff in the final, should both women hold their seeding.

