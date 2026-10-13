Jannik Sinner urged to follow Rafael Nadal’s example amid growing injury concerns

Jannik Sinner has been urged to be more “transparent” about the knee injury that prematurely ended his season.

When Sinner defended his Wimbledon title after beating Alexander Zverev in four sets in mid-July, very few would have predicted he wouldn’t play again until 2027.

The 25-year-old has struggled with knee inflammation for months, but like top rival Carlos Alcaraz, the Italian has largely kept his injury under wraps.

While Rafael Nadal used to provide regular updates on his injuries over the years, tennis fans have not been told a great deal about Alcaraz’s wrist injury and Sinner’s current issue.

Now, tennis analyst and commentator Gill Gross has called on the world No 1 to give the public “a little bit more” as there aren’t many downsides to doing so.

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He said in an Instagram video, “On one end of the spectrum, you have your Rafael Nadals of the world, who constantly provided his fans with detailed updates. There are others who keep the cards very, very close to the vest.

“If I were advising Jannik, if I were his PR guy or his agent, I would tell him to give us a little bit more. Maybe he doesn’t care about what the online sentiment is, all the social media garbage and the comment sections.

“It’s pretty easy to get that stuff to go away if you just operate with some transparency. And I, for one, do not really understand the downside to it. I think the upside is you get people to stop speculating a shadow ban.

“I am not understanding the downside of just letting people in and saying what’s going on.”

Gross posed a hypothetical situation where Sinner was struggling with movement to his right. If that was the case, the American stressed that players would quickly be able to “expose” those mobility problems, and they would find out in a short period of time.

Incidentally, Serena Williams’ former coach, Rick Macci, has shut down talk of Sinner currently serving a “silent” doping ban. Such speculation is likely to stem from the five-time major winner serving a three-month ban in 2025 after he twice tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid clostebol in March 2024.

However, Sinner’s entourage seems content with their current strategy going forward.

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