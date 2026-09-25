Brad Gilbert believes it makes very little sense for Jannik Sinner to hire Juan Carlos Ferrero as rumours swirl about the Spaniard’s next coaching role.

Ferrero got tennis fans’ tails wagging earlier this month when he said he would be back in a player’s corner in the not-so-distant future.

He told Movistar+, “This year I’m very calm, enjoying my family and preparing for what’s coming next year. I think I’m going to return to the tennis circuit, but I can’t say with whom.”

However, the Spaniard, who coached Carlos Alcaraz to six Grand Slams before splitting with him last December, hasn’t said who that person will be, leading many to speculate about his next assignment.

In June, the former world No 1 said he would be open to coaching Sinner one day but American Gilbert believes there is a “zero” per cent chance of that happening.

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He thinks it is much more likely that Ferrero links up with rising Spanish star Rafael Jodar, who only has his father, Rafael Jodar Sr, in his team.

Andre Agassi’s former coach Gilbert believes that if Ferrero comes in, he will “clean house”, bring in his own team, and that could mean no room for Sinner’s coaches Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill.

He said on the Big T Podcast, “I think people and media, everybody, instantly assumed he’s already signed up with somebody. And then instantly the two players that jumped off the charts were Jodar.

“Jodar makes the most sense because he doesn’t have a team, he just has his father. And remember, if you bring in JCF (Ferrero), he’s not just a coach. He brings in an entire team. It’s a little bit like [Patrick] Mouratoglou.

“He’s going to bring the trainer, the physio, everything… you’re gonna have to train in his academy. So Jodar makes the most sense. The least sense, and most people were speculating that he’s gonna jump in, is Sinner.

“I don’t see that happening whatsoever because if Killer (Cahill) stops at the end of the year, the main coach, Vagnozzi, he’s not stopping.

“I don’t see JCF coming on board with somebody and being a co-coach. Maybe there’s a chance that he coaches a WTA player. I don’t think he’ll coach anybody that he doesn’t think will win majors.”

Cahill was set to leave Sinner’s team at the end of last year but was convinced to stay on, so it remains to be seen how long the Australian will remain in the 25-year-old’s entourage.

Therefore, if he stays on, a Ferrero partnership seems unlikely.

Gilbert added, “Zero per cent chance. Unless Sinner cleans house, because he has his entire team, and I do think wherever JCF goes, he brings a whole team. He’s not just coming in by himself, being co-coach, fitting into a team. That’s not how he operates.”

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