Jannik Sinner’s tennis world could have fallen apart when he posted a positive drug test at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, but his story since then has been more lucrative than anyone else in tennis.

Sinner tested positive for a banned substance twice and was controversially allowed to continue playing before he was absolved of fault or negligence by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed against that verdict and has asked for Sinner to be banned for two years, but Sinner accepted a three-money ban earlier this year as he brought an end to the controversial case.

If he had been banned after that Indian Wells positive test, as he could have been while waiting to appeal against the positive test, but he was allowed to continue playing in a decision that sparked plenty of debate.

Sinner went on to win his first event after his failed drug test at the Miami Open, collecting prize money of $1,100,000.

He then won €274,425 after a run to the Monte-Carlo Masters semi-finals and €161,995 from his quarter-final appearance at the Madrid Masters.

He won €650,000 from a semi-final appearance at the French Open, €421,790 from winning the Halle grass court tournament and £375,000 from a quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon.

A $170,940 prize money payment went to Sinner from a quarter-final appearance at the Canadian Open in August and he got $1,049,460 for winning the Cincinnati Masters and $3,600,000 from his US Open win.

A defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the China Open final saw him add $374,340 to his total, with $1,100,000 coming his way after a win at the Shanghai Masters.

Throw in the $7.5million he collected for his win at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia and he added another $4.88million from his convincing victory at the ATP Finals in Turin.

If Sinner had been handed a two-year ban, which would have been the maximum punishment if he went through with the case against WADA, he would have been banned for all of 2026, by he cashed in on his ability to play by collecting another $19,114,396.

That total was boosted by Grand Slam wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, as well as a win at the ATP Finals that saw him collect $5,071,000.

He also collected another $6million after winning the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia once again, ensuring his total for 2025 passed through $24million.

Since that failed drugs test at Indian Wells that only resulted in a three-month ban, Sinner has won a staggering $43,971.898.

When you throw in payments from the ATP bonus pool that is handed out at the end of each season and the lavish sponsorship deals he has with companies like Nike, Head, Rolex and Gucci, the Italian is now one of the highest earning athletes in the world.

All that could have changed if the doping suspension had been longer, but Sinner is now clear to continue his career and cash in on his stunning success at the top of the men’s game.