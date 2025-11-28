Organisers have confirmed the prize money for this year’s Next Gen ATP Finals in Saudi Arabia, but there are still several spots up for grabs for the exhibition tournament.

The season-ending event, which runs from December 17-21, features the top eight players who are aged 20 and under in the ATP Tour’s Race to Jeddah.

The ATP uses a different scoring system and often introduces various innovations during the competition. Although the traditional best-of-five sets system is used, it is best of five tie-break sets with each set first to four games with a margin of two games and a tie-break (first to spoints with a margin of two) played at 3-3.

There is no ad scoring, the server chooses the service box and there is also no let rule while spectators are also allowed to move freely during the first three games of the match. After that, fans can move freely except for limited areas behind the baseline in direct player view.

Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca won the 2024 title as he defeated Learner Tien, 2-4, 4-3 (10-8), 4-0, 4-2 in the final and earned $526,480 as he won the tournament undefeated.

Fonseca followed that up with a successful 2025 ATP Tour campaign as he rose to No 24 in the ATP Rankings and again qualified for the Next Gen event, but he won’t defend his title.

Other former winners include Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

2025 Prize Money

An undefeated champion will earn slightly more than Fonseca this year as the prize money has been increased to $539,750.

Each of the eight participants will earn $154,000 while they will receive $37,500 per round-robin win. Players don’t earn money for reaching the last four; instead only the two semi-final winners are rewarded with each earning $116,000.

Tennis Features

Marcos Baghdatis picks between Djokovic, Nadal & Federer as he reveals his toughest opponent

2026 ATP Tour calendar changes: Longer break between Wimbledon and Canada, no Monday finish at Cincy

The last man standing then adds $157,250 to his total for winning the final, giving him $539,750 ($154,000 participation fee + $112 500 for three group wins + $116,000 for a semi-final win + $157,250 for the title win).

The two alternates will each receive $15,000.

There are no ATP ranking points on offer at the Next Gen ATP Finals and the ATP does not count it as an official title, but results are added to players’ win–loss season record.

The Line-Up So Far

World No 19 Jakub Mensik, Learner Tien, Alexander Blockx and Dino Prizmic are the four players who have booked their spots in this year’s tournament so far.

The 19-year-old Mensik qualified with 2,180 points with the bulk of his total coming from his Miami Open title when he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final.

American Tien, meanwhile, finished at No 28 and he won his maiden title at the Moselle Open in November while he also finished runner-up to Jannik Sinner at the China Open.

World No 115 Blockx and No 127 were next to secure their tickets with both qualifying on November 27.

Belgian Blockx won three ATP Challenger Tour events and recorded his first ATP Tour win when he reached the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

Prizmic won two Challenger events and finished runner-up at three other tournaments while he made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open, losing in the first round.

Spain’s Martín Landaluce and Rafael Jódar, Norway’s Nicolai Budkov Kjær, American Nishesh Basavareddy, Japan’s Rei Sakamoto and Germany’s Justin Engel are currently the players in the running for the remaining spots.