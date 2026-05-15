Jannik Sinner surprised many with his full-throttle approach to the clay court swing, but he’s set to dramatically slow down when the ATP Tour switches to grass.

The World No. 1 has played every clay court Masters event in 2026, despite playing the maximum amount of games at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open, and reaching the semi-final of the Italian Open.

Many expected Sinner to skip the Madrid Open, but his record-breaking Masters run saw him continue and he hasn’t looked back on the surface.

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Instead, Sinner is set to skip the Halle Open on the grass, which will see him take an at least three-week break between Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

It could be a major risk to not play a grass court tournament until Wimbledon, but Tim Henman believes the World No. 1 is making the right decision.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Henman reflected on Sinner’s upcoming schedule after his hectic period across mainland Europe.

“I think it makes perfect sense,” said Henman. “It’s based on the assumption that he’s going to have a great performance in Paris. If something unexpected were to happen and he were to lose early, maybe that would change.

Jannik Sinner’s upcoming schedule

Roland Garros (May 25th-June 7th)

Wimbledon (June 29th-July 12th)

“When you’ve played as much tennis as he has and you have so much confidence, you are in great shape for the matches, so the most important thing for him is to make sure he arrives in Paris with his physical and emotional energy at 100%. If he does, he will be hard to stop.”

Sinner’s grass court schedule is not too much of a diversion to what he normally does when Wimbledon swings around the corner.

In the last few years, Sinner has only ever played one tournament on grass prior to Wimbledon. Last year, he was knocked out of the Halle Open at the hands of Alexander Bublik in the second round.

That did not disrupt his form too much, however, as he went on to lift the Wimbledon trophy for the first time in his career. The Italian defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final in a four set contest.

Jannik Sinner’s record on grass

The grass court season is notoriously short, which is why it is not a surprise to know that Sinner has only played 39 professional matches on the surface.

However, just like clay and hard courts, Sinner holds a terrific record on the surface. He has won 74% of his matches on grass, holding an excellent 29-10 record.

That has brought him two trophies, at the 2024 Halle Open and 2025 Wimbledon, from the 12 tournaments he has competed in on the surface.

However, Sinner has never gone unbeaten during a grass court season, with his best record coming in the 2024 season when he went 9-1 on the surface.