Rafael Nadal became one of the greatest tennis players of all time, despite the historic injury issues that plagued much of his two-decade-long career.

The King of Clay suffered with foot and abdomen problems at the end of his career, but he also dealt with knee, wrist, and elbow issues during much of the time he was at the top of the ATP Tour.

Despite his overwhelming issues, Nadal still managed to win 22 Grand Slam titles, the second most in the men’s game, including a remarkable 14 at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard eventually retired from the game in 2024, at the age of 38, despite several efforts to continue playing with high-profile surgeries.

Nadal had hip surgery in 2023 to try and extend his career, but that is ultimately a decision he regrets making.

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Speaking at the opening of a brand-new exhibition dedicated to him at the Rafael Nadal Academy, the Spaniard said: “Today, I can still you that I do not miss tennis, because I know that my place is no longer there.

“The last year and a half knowing what happened afterwards… Well, I would not have done it. But, they (the doctors) gave me the confidence that with an operation (hip surgery), there would be options to return, to compete properly in the right conditions, and I did it.”

Nadal revealed that he still hoped to continue playing because he was still competing at the very top of the ATP Tour.

“I did what I had to do to give myself a chance to continue. For what reason? Because I was happy doing what I was doing. The reality is that I was still competitive.”

Nadal was right to do everything it took to continue playing on the ATP Tour, because he was still one of the best players in tennis during the last three years of his career.

The Spaniard reached six ATP Tour finals between 2022 and 2024, when he ultimately retired. That includes four title victories, including two Grand Slams at the 2022 Australian Open and the 2022 French Open.

In both Grand Slam finals, Nadal defeated a rising star who was at least 10 years his junior. Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final and Casper Ruud in the Roland Garros final.

Nadal also won the Melbourne Summer Set and the Mexican Open, defeating Maxime Cressy and Cameron Norrie in the respective finals. The Spaniard also reached the finals of Indian Wells and the Swedish Open, but he was unsuccessful against Taylor Fritz and Nuno Borges.

Ultimately, Nadal had a truly glorious tennis career which ended just as impressively as it started, spanning over 20 years.