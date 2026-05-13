Chris Eubanks believes that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are already in the greatest of all time conversation for certain shots.

When Novak Djokovic won three out of the four Grand Slams in 2023 at the ripe old age of 36, few would have predicted he would not have added to his 24 majors.

And yet, Alcaraz and Sinner have split the last nine slams, with the soon-to-be 39-year-old Djokovic trailing in their wake.

The Spaniard has the best forehand on the ATP Tour, while the Italian arguably tops the pile on the backhand side.

Although Alcaraz, 23, has seven Grand Slams and Sinner, 24, has four, Eubanks feels the duo are right up there with tennis icons when it comes to their greatest shots.

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Speaking on the Changeover Podcast, former world No 29 Eubanks was asked to compare and contrast the forehands of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

While the American favours the Swiss’ shot aesthetically, he would prefer to have Nadal’s if he could. Eubanks also said that Alcaraz’s forehand has shades of both.

He said, “My favourite is Roger. That’s just my favourite, because I like watching his variety and the way he can catch one off the short hop, go short and off the court.

“You just felt like the balls were moving at maybe different speeds, spins and paces when it came off of Roger’s racket.

“But if you asked me which one I would rather have, probably Rafa, because it felt like Rafa could just get a winner from anywhere on the court. And it was safe, very safe.

“That’s why I love Carlos, because it’s like a mix of both. He’s got the Roger and the Rafa.”

Eubanks added that Sinner has taken after Djokovic, in that he is able to hit sliding shots on the run, despite being outside the tramlines.

And as a result, he thinks both Sinner and Alcaraz are greatest of all time (GOAT) contenders for their respective stronger wings.

He said, “Granted, it’s super early in their career. I would say yes. I would say Carlos on the forehand side has an argument to say he has a goat forehand if he wants to, like.

“They’re hitting running forehands. Sinner’s hitting a running forehand on his backhand side. And so it’s a shot that didn’t exist.

“So because he’s perfected a shot that didn’t exist, does he have a seat at the table on the best backhands of all time? Yeah, I think he deserves it. I’m not going to argue with it.”

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