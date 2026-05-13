Wednesday’s tennis headlines include Iga Swiatek’s comments after ending an unwanted streak and Carlos Alcaraz discussing his rivalry and relationship with Jannik Sinner.

We also have news of Andrey Rublev Jannik Sinner’s winning run ahead of the pair’s clash at the Italian Open, as well as Lorenzo Musetti’s withdrawal from the French Open.

Here is our latest roundup of the biggest stories from Rome and beyond in the tennis world.

Swiatek speaks after reaching Rome semi-finals

Swiatek’s 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Jessica Pegula in the Rome quarter-finals ensured that the Pole will retain the world No 3 ranking after the tournament.

The six-time Grand Slam champion is through to the semi-finals of an event for the first time in 2026.

Asked if she is rediscovering her joy for competing, Swiatek said: “Yeah, if you play well, if you feel the ball right, if you are doing the right things, it’s all clicking, it’s easy to enjoy. Yeah, I am enjoying.”

Read more: Everything Iga Swiatek said after dismantling Jessica Pegula to reach Italian Open semi-finals

Alcaraz opens up about Sinner rivalry

World No 2 Alcaraz, who is currently sidelined due to a wrist injury, has spoken candidly about his rivalry with Sinner in an interview with fashion and culture magazine Vanity Fair.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion said: “We are fighting for the same goal, but there’s no need to hate each other because we want the same thing.

“When you are competing at this level, having a close friendship is complicated… It can be done. I’m all for it.”

Read more: Carlos Alcaraz speaks out on Jannik Sinner rivalry and relationship in telling comments



Sinner ‘closer to defeat’?

World No 1 Sinner extended his winning streak to 26 matches by defeating Andrea Pellegrino in the fourth round of the Italian Open.

Andrey Rublev, who will face Sinner in the last eight, joked: “He’s getting closer to finally [tasting] defeat. The more he wins, the closer he gets [to finally losing].”

Asked if he was excited about playing Sinner, the 12th seed replied: “I’m fine. I don’t know, I’m not excited, I’m not better, I’m fine. If you ask me, I prefer to play someone else. Of course, I prefer to play someone else.”

Read more: Italian Open: Jannik Sinner is ‘getting closer to defeat’, says rival

Musetti joins French Open withdrawal list

Lorenzo Musetti, the world No 10, became the fifth man and eighth singles player overall to pull out of the 2026 French Open.

The Italian star revealed after his fourth round loss to Casper Ruud in Rome that he had sustained a “rectus femoris injury” that requires “several weeks ⁠of rest and recovery.”

Read more: French Open withdrawal list: Lorenzo Musetti joins Carlos Alcaraz as 8 stars ruled out

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