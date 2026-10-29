Juan Carlos Ferrero makes telling Carlos Alcaraz split comment: ‘I would change things about his career’

Juan Carlos Ferrero is set to coach a new player after leaving Carlos Alcaraz last year

Juan Carlos Ferrero has asserted that he would “change things” about Carlos Alcaraz’s career as he made a telling comment about his split with his compatriot.

Ferrero and Alcaraz parted ways in December 2025, bringing an end to a hugely successful coach-player partnership that started in 2018, when Alcaraz was 15.

While working with Ferrero, Alcaraz captured 24 ATP Tour singles titles, including six Grand Slams, and he became the youngest ATP world No 1 in history after winning his maiden major at the 2022 US Open aged 19.

Samuel Lopez, who coaches at Ferrero’s academy, is now Alcaraz’s head coach, having previously worked alongside Ferrero.

In an emotional statement following the split, Ferrero suggested it was not his decision to leave Alcaraz’s team as he admitted: “I wish I could have continued.”

Speaking to Spanish newspaper El Mundo in a new interview, Ferrero was asked if he would change anything about the end of his relationship with Alcaraz

“I would change things about his career, not just the last year,” said the former world No 1.

“But we didn’t part ways because of a specific event that I could change.”

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Asked if the influence he had on Alcaraz could be described as paternal, Ferrero said: “There was a very strong connection.

“Over the years, we grew fond of each other and developed a friendship.

“A very strong, trusting relationship was created, and that made us strong. That was one of the foundations of our career together.

“But the relationship wasn’t paternal, not at all. You have to keep family, coach, and friends separate.”

In his first tournament since parting ways with Ferrero, Alcaraz won the 2026 Australian Open — a triumph which saw him become the youngest man in history to complete the career Grand Slam.

The 23-year-old has also secured ATP 500 titles in Doha and Tokyo this year, while he was sidelined for over four months between April and August due to a right wrist injury.

Ferrero has revealed he did not watch the Australian Open final, but explained he has since started analysing some of Alcaraz’s matches.

“No, I didn’t watch the final,” the 2003 French Open champion said.

“Now I’m watching quite a few of his matches and I’m back in the habit of watching tennis calmly.

“I watch it and analyse everything. The truth is, I’m feeling pretty good again.”

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