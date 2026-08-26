Roger Federer was with Nike for two decades before joining Uniqlo in 2018.

Roger Federer returned to the US Open for its ‘Opening Week’ to play a couple of practice sessions and exhibition matches alongside Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and John McEnroe.

Federer defeated Roddick 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, 25th August and he followed it up with a doubles match alongside the three Grand Slam champions.

The Swiss icon also played a practice session with ATP star Lorenzo Musetti to gear up for his exhibition matches at Flushing Meadows.

Federer has actively ruled out a full-time return to the ATP Tour, but his level has reportedly been addressed by Musetti’s coach after their practice session.

In an interview with Sky Sports Italia, Fabio Fognini has revealed what Musetti’s coach told him after the Italian trained alongside the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

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“I haven’t spoken to Musetti yet, but Simone Tartarini (Musetti’s coach) sent me some videos of yesterday’s practice session,” said the Italian.

“He told me that in his opinion, Federer, over a single match, would still beat at least 80 of the 100 best players in the world. The level has dropped.”

Federer has not played competitively since the 2022 season, when he officially hung up his racket at the Laver Cup, a tournament he conjured up, in that year.

His career was slightly derailed by injuries and he did not play many of the top events due to issues with his knee in the twilight of his career.

But when the Swiss star was at his very best on the ATP Tour, he was near-unplayable. He collected 103 ATP Tour titles when he retired from the sport, including 20 Masters titles.

Federer also won 28 Masters titles, an Olympic Gold Medal in doubles, the 2014 Davis Cup title, and three Hopman Cup’s for Switzerland.

For his incredible two decade career, Federer is set to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island later this week.

The multi-time Grand Slam champion has been inducted in the first year he was eligible and he will be joining the likes of Justine Henin, Marat Safin, Lleyton Hewitt, and Stefan Edberg.

The ceremony is set to take place between the 27th and the 29th August at the legendary tennis Hall of Fame, and Federer is also set to play a match during the weekend, with his opponent still not confirmed.

The match will take place on the grass, so it would be his first match on the surface since his quarter final defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in 2021.