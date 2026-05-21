Novak Djokovic admitted his physical issues are part of a “new reality” he has to get used to ahead of the French Open.

The 24-time major winner has played just three tournaments in 2026 and has just one clay court match to his name, a three-set defeat to Dino Prizmic in Rome.

Even though the 38-year-old can still be the best player on his day, his build-up to Roland Garros has been far from ideal.

He told reporters, “It’s not an ideal preparation, to be honest. I don’t recall the last time I had in the last couple of years a preparation where I didn’t have any kind of physical issues or health issues coming into the tournament.

“There’s always something. Kind of a new reality that I have to deal with. I train hard. I train as much as the body allows me to. Then, how it turns out on the court, that’s really unpredictable.”

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But for all of Djokovic‘s concerns, just under a year ago, the Serb hinted he may not return to this tournament.

The three-time Roland Garros winner was outfought and outlasted by the Italian on Philippe Chatrier, suggesting the changing of the guard at the top of men’s tennis had well and truly arrived.

Hot on the heels of his three-set loss to Jannik Sinner in the 2025 French Open semi-finals, the veteran left his future very up in the air.

When asked if this was an in an indication that this was his last ever French Open, Djokovic said, “This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don’t know. That’s why I was a bit more emotional even in the end.

“But if this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.”

So while Djokovic has been something of a part-time player, he did reach all four semi-finals at the Grand Slams last year. Plus, at the Australian Open, he beat Sinner in five sets to reach the final, before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

So the fact that Djokovic is seeded third at the French Open and is back at this hallowed event is an achievement in itself.

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