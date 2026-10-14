Rafael Jodar has just proved Novak Djokovic receives preferential treatment in tennis

Rafael Jodar at the Shanghai Masters with an inset of Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Jodar was embroiled in yet more controversy as he received a code violation during his Shanghai Masters match against Botic van de Zandschulp.

The umpire took exception to the Spaniard reportedly saying “Give me the damn towel already!” to the ball kid and swiftly reprimanded the star for it.

It’s the latest in a long line of controversies for Jodar, who has positioned himself as one of the thorniest characters currently on the ATP Tour.

The star has been criticised for his gamesmanship in games, particularly when it comes to timewasting with his shoelaces, and he was also embroiled in more ball kid controversy at Roland Garros.

Jodar appeared to push a ball kid at the Paris event, although he refuted the claim and another angle showed differently.

While Jodar should have been reprimanded for his stern words to the ball kid at the Shanghai Masters, it certainly proves that Novak Djokovic’s legend in the game sees him treated different by ball kids.

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Djokovic was particularly spikey with the ball kids during his run to the China Open final, as he wanted them to speed up as he fought the shot clock between serves.

Things got so bad that even Nicolas Mahut called the star out on it during an appearance on Eurosport France.

“It’s his routine, we understand, but we’d also like him to be able to speak to the ball kids in a nicer way,” said Mahut. “I think if we showed him the footage at the end, he’d say to himself: ‘That’s a bit aggressive at times.’

“He can’t control it, even after such a long career,” continued the former ATP Tour star. “It also means he’s fully invested in his match.”

Many, including Mahut, noticed Djokovic’s frustration with the ball kids in Beijing, but he never once received the same code violation that Jodar received in his match against van de Zandschulp.

Now perhaps that is down to the controversial character Jodar has already formed on the ATP Tour, but it does seem strange that Djokovic has been able to get away without a sanction.

Jodar has positioned himself as an heir to some of the dark arts we have seen from Djokovic in the past, so perhaps he too will grow into a role where he comes untouchable to umpires too.

Whatever the reason for the different rules for Jodar and Djokovic, a level of consistency would be nice on the ATP Tour.

Jodar will play Casper Ruud in the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals next.