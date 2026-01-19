Rafael Nadal will make his return to the Australian Open for the first time since retiring for a special event on the day of the men’s singles final.

The legendary Spaniard made his final appearance at the Australian Open in 2023 after triumphing at the Melbourne Grand Slam in 2009 and 2022.

Nadal retired from tennis in November 2024, playing the final match of his glittering career at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

Australian Open organisers have revealed that Nadal will appear at Melbourne Park’s Kia Arena for the ‘Night of Legends’ event on Sunday 1 February — the night of the men’s singles final and last day of the tournament.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, has been an ambassador for Australian Open sponsors Kia since 2004.

Former WTA world No 1 and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty, and wheelchair tennis legend Dylan Alcott, will also be at the event.

In a statement, the Australian Open said: “Fans will have the rare opportunity to hear from these legends of the game, along with live music from DJs, interactive fan moments and the chance to win prizes, including tickets to the men’s final and a once-in-a-lifetime photo session with Rafael Nadal.

“Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott will set the stage, sharing stories, memories and their love of Australian tennis, followed by Rafael Nadal who returns for his first appearance as an AO Legend, sharing stories about his AO journey and legacy.”

Tennis News

Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open record

Nadal compiled a 77-16 (83%) record across his 18 appearances at the Australian Open, having made his debut in 2004.

The Mallorcan secured both of his titles at the Melbourne major after winning five-set finals, beating Roger Federer in 2009 and Daniil Medvedev in 2022.

In the 2022 final, Nadal came from two sets to love down to defeat Medvedev in an unforgettable contest to claim his 21st and penultimate Grand Slam title. The match lasted five hours and 24 minutes, which makes it the third-longest major final in tennis history.

The former world No 1 is also a four-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, losing championship matches to Novak Djokovic in 2012 and 2019, Stan Wawrinka in 2014, and Federer in 2017.

Nadal also fell in the semi-finals once and the quarter-finals on seven occasions.

