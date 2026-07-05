Rafael Nadal has weighed in on the ongoing debate over Grand Slam prize money, arguing that while players deserve regular increases in earnings, they should not receive a share of tournament revenues.

Many of the sport’s biggest stars, including Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, have voiced concerns over what they believe are inadequate increases in prize money.

They argue that players’ earnings have not kept pace with the overall revenues generated by the four Grand Slams.

The ATP and WTA currently receive around 22% of their overall revenues for players, a figure many have called on the Grand Slams to match.

At this year’s French Open, leading players limited many of their mandatory pre-tournament press conferences to 15 minutes as a symbolic protest, representing the roughly 15% of Grand Slam revenue currently returned to players.

Total prize money at Roland Garros rose to more than €61.7 million, an increase of 9.53% from 2025. Main-draw prize money increased by 10.1%, while qualifying prize money rose by 12.9%.

Wimbledon also announced a 20% increase in its total prize pool, worth an additional £10.7 million compared to last year.

However, that still represents roughly 15% of the tournament’s overall revenue, around one percentage point below what players have been seeking.

Nadal, who retired in November 2024, believes the solution lies in agreeing to long-term annual prize money increases rather than players receiving a percentage of Grand Slam revenues.

He argues that players and the Grand Slams should negotiate a long-term agreement guaranteeing annual increases in prize money, providing certainty for both sides.

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“If you see how much the players were getting 15 years ago, and the amount of prize money that they are getting today, you see that the average increasing is way over the average of any job in this world,” the former world No. 1 said during an interview with CNBC Meets.

“I don’t think players should share the tournaments’ revenues,” he asserted firmly. “I think players should come to an agreement with the Grand Slams. Say, ‘I want my prize money to increase by 5%, 10%, 15%, or 3% each year.’

“Find a deal like that and stick with it. The Grand Slams commit to increasing prize money by an agreed percentage each year. That’s fair for the players and fair for the tournaments. Sign the deal for 10 years so we have 10 years of calm.”

Nadal also argued that Grand Slams have earned their commercial success by building their prestige over decades, while tournament organisers bear the costs of running the events throughout the year.

“The Grand Slams have a significant advantage because there are only four of them each year. They have the privilege of being Grand Slams,” he added.

“They have built that brand and deserve to be where they are because, in a way, we, the players, have given them that importance. These are the tournaments we have always wanted to win above all others. That’s why they have that power.

“If you are a player, you probably think you deserve more. If you are a tournament, you probably think the opposite. I was always open to these conversations when I was a player. Now that I am no longer one, I believe the players are right in some aspects, but not entirely.

“Players come to the tournament, compete, collect their prize money, and go home.

“Tournaments, on the other hand, invest throughout the year to prepare for those one or two weeks of competition.”