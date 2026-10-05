Rafael Nadal reveals plan to play more matches after exhibition event with Andy Murray

Rafael Nadal returned to action to lead a team against Andy Murray at the Rafael Nadal Academy Slam.

Nadal teamed with Carlos Moya, Richard Gasquet, and David Ferrer to take on Murray, Fabio Fognini, Marat Safin, and Dominic Thiem to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the King of Clay’s academy.

The Spaniard’s team eventually won 4-3 after a selection of doubles matches featuring the tennis legends in Manorca in front of 2000 fans.

Following his very first exhibition matches since retiring from the sport in 2024, Nadal has hinted he could yet play more exhibitions in the future.

Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, Nadal was asked if more matches could be on the horizon.

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“Well, time will tell. I do think that at some point I’ll play more exhibition matches,” admitted Nadal after the Rafael Nadal Academy Slam.

However, he also revealed that he found it tough to prepare for his return to action after such a long time away from the tennis court.

“I’d like to do it, though the whole preparation process is a bit of a hassle, since playing an exhibition requires getting ready for it,” explained the Spaniard.

“So, I hope my body allows me to prepare when the time comes. It’s a step I need to take, and I suppose I will, but for now, I’m just excited about living in the moment.”

Despite Nadal’s reservations about the preparation, both he and Murray looked in great shape throughout the matches at the exhibition tournament.

Murray, in particular, absolutely loved reuniting with Nadal and the other top stars once again at the Spanish exhibition tournament.

Speaking via The Set, Murray said: “It’s ben great. You know, I’m not so involved with tennis now and I don’t travel so much, but ot come over here and spend time with Rafa.

“See what he’s doing with the Academy, seeing the changes he’s made, and also to see some of the other guys as well. [Marat] Safin was someone I grew up watching and I loved watching him. All of the others I played against and spent a lot of time with on the Tour.

“It’s great to see them. I loved going around the museum. That was the best part of it. Rafa had an incredible career so to see all of his trophies, and all of those memories again. It was really special.”

Murray and Nadal played each other 24 times on the ATP Tour throughout their careers, with the Spaniard winning the vast majority of them with 17 victories.