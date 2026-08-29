Roger Federer has described Rafael Jodar’s rise as “incredible” as he named three ATP players he enjoys watching ahead of the 2026 US Open.

Having started the year as the world No 165, Jodar is currently ranked 13th, and he reached a career-high position of 11th earlier this month.

Starting with his run to his maiden ATP Tour title in Marrakech, Jodar has won 21 of his last 29 matches during an outstanding run since late-March.

In an interview with ESPN, Federer was asked which players he enjoys watching besides Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

“I mean, I think Jodar’s rise has been pretty incredible,” said the Swiss icon.

“I wouldn’t have guessed that a few months ago, and I think nobody really did. So, I think the way he is able to maintain his level is incredible.

More US Open News

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about wrist recovery ahead of ‘really difficult’ US Open first round

Alexander Zverev told ‘Christmas has come early’ as Carlos Alcaraz is ‘not the favourite’

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“I like Ben [Shelton], I like watching Ben, and also [Joao] Fonseca. Big hitters, and also shot-makers. Big personalities, as well. So, they’re cool.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion went on to add that he was happy to see Alexander Zverev win his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open.

“I was happy for Zverev winning the French Open, also,” said the former world No 1.

“Personally, I know him since he’s a boy, and coming up on tour and stuff, so that was a nice win for him.

“So, I think — interesting US Open. I don’t know who’s going to be the big favourite this tournament, but I like that it’s a bit more open than we have seen in the past.”

On Tuesday, Federer won a singles set against Andy Roddick on Arthur Ashe Stadium before he partnered John McEnroe in an exhibition doubles match against Roddick and Andre Agassi.

Federer will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday — the day before main draw action at the 2026 US Open gets underway.

In a press conference at Flushing Meadows, Federer was asked which current players he would most like to play against.

“In today’s game, yeah. Well, I mean, maybe Carlos. I think he’s exciting. I never got a chance to play against him or Sinner the same,” said Federer.

“You know, we only practised together a little bit as they were coming up. So I missed that generation, unfortunately, a little bit. And there’s a bunch of those guys I just missed just because of my knee issues.

“Obviously, Novak [Djokovic] would be cool, too. I mean, he’s still going strong and he’s still hanging in there, which is cool. So I’m thinking mostly about, obviously, those guys.”

READ NEXT: US Open: Points Alcaraz, Sinner, Auger-Aliassime, Djokovic, Zverev will drop

