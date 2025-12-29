It may have only been a handful of weeks since the official end of the 2025 tennis season, but the 2026 season gets underway at the United Cup this Friday.

The unique mixed-team event pits 18 separate nations against each other in a quest for glory across both Perth and Sydney, with the United States back to defend the title that they won in 2025.

Here, we look at who will be representing their nation in the competition, the tournament schedule, and the prize money and ranking points that are on offer.

Full line-ups (as of December 29, 2025)

1) United States: Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Mackenzie McDonald, Varvara Lepchenko, Christian Harrison, Nicole Melichar-Martinez (Captain: Michael Russell)

2) Canada: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Victoria Mboko, Alexis Galarneau, Kayla Cross, Cleeve Harper, Ariana Arsenault (Captain: Gabriela Dabrowski)

3) Italy: Flavio Cobolli, Jasmine Paolini, Andrea Pellegrino, Nuria Brancaccio, Andrea Vavassori, Sara Errani (Captain: Stefano Cobolli)

4) Australia: Alex de Minaur, Maya Joint, Jason Kubler, Maddison Inglis, John-Patrick Smith, Storm Hunter (Captain: Lleyton Hewitt)

5) Great Britain: Billy Harris, Emma Raducanu, Neal Skupski, Katie Swan, Lloyd Glasspool, Olivia Nicholls (Captain: Tim Henman)

6) Germany: Alexander Zverev, Eva Lys, Patrick Zahraj, Laura Siegemund, Kevin Krawietz, Mina Hodzic (Captain: Alexander Zverev Sr)

7) Belgium: Zizou Bergs, Elise Mertens, Kimmer Coppejans, Greet Minnen, Sander Gillé, Lara Salden (Captain: Christopher Heyman)

8) France: Arthur Rinderknech, Lois Boisson, Geoffrey Blancaneaux, Léolia Jeanjean, Édouard Roger-Vasselin, Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah (Captain: Lucas Pouille)

9) Poland: Hubert Hurkacz, Iga Swiatek, Daniel Michalski, Katarzyna Kawa, Jan Zieliński, Katarzyna Piter (Captain: Mateusz Terczyński)

10) Spain: Jaume Munar, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Carlos Taberner, Andrea Lázaro García, Íñigo Cervantes, Yvonne Cavallé Reimers (Captain: Miguel Sanchez)

11) Czech Republic: Jakub Mensik, Barbora Krejcikova, Dalibor Svrčina, Linda Fruhvirtová, Adam Pavlásek, Miriam Škoch (Captain: Jiri Novak)

12) Greece: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Maria Sakarri, Stefanos Sakellaridis, Despina Papamichail, Petros Tsitsipas, Sapfo Sakellaridi (Captain: Petros Tsitsipas)

13) Japan: Shintaro Mochizuki, Naomi Osaka, Yasutaka Uchiyama, Nao Hibino (Captain: Go Soeda)

14) Argentina: Sebastian Baez, Solana Sierra, Marco Trungelliti, María Lourdes Carlé, Guido Andreozzi, Nicole Fossa Huergo (Captain: Sebastian Gutierrez)

15) Netherlands: Tallon Griekspoor, Suzan Lamens, Guy den Ouden, Eva Vedder, David Pel, Demi Schuurs (Captain: Tallon Griekspoor)

16) Switzerland: Stan Wawrinka, Belinda Bencic, Jakub Paul, Luca Castelnuovo, Naïma Karamoko (Captain: Stan Wawrinka)

17) Norway: Casper Ruud, Malene Helgo, Viktor Durasovic, Astrid Brune Olsen, Ulrikke Eikeri (Captain: Christian Ruud)

18) China: Zhizhen Zhang, Zhu Lin, Te Rigele, You Xiaodi, Wang Aoran (Captain: Wu Di)

What prize money is on offer?

A full prize money breakdown has not yet been made public, but the tournament has confirmed a total prize money pot of US$11,806,190 for the event.

This will be split evenly across the ATP and WTA players in action, with the pot split to US$5,903,345 per respective tour.

A player’s individual prize money for the event is dependent on their participation fee, per team wins, and per prize money available per individual match.

What ranking points are on offer?

Players on both the ATP and WTA Tours can earn a maximum of 500 points from the event, though the amount of points on offer per match is dependent on an opponent’s ranking.

Unlike the majority of ATP and WTA tournaments, where each match is worth a specific amount of points regardless of ranking, each match at the United Cup differs.

For example, a group-stage match win is worth 55 points if you beat a top-10 opponent, but is worth 45 points for beating an 11-20 ranked player, and decreases per ranking bracket.

A full breakdown of what ranking points are on offer per stage and ranking is below.

United Cup ranking points

Full schedule

Group A (Perth): Spain vs Argentina, January 2; United States vs Argentina, January 3; United States vs Spain, January 5.

Group B (Sydney): Belgium vs China, January 3; Canada vs China, January 4; Canada vs Belgium, January 6.

Group C (Perth): France vs Switzerland, January 3; Italy vs Switzerland, January 4; Italy vs France, January 6.

Group D (Sydney): Australia vs Norway, January 3; Czech Republic vs Norway, January 5; Australia vs Czech Republic, January 6.

Group E (Perth): Greece vs Japan, January 2; Great Britain vs Japan, January 4; Great Britain vs Greece, January 5.

Group F (Sydney): Germany vs Netherlands, January 4; Germany vs Poland, January 5; Poland vs Netherlands, January 7.

Quarter-Finals

January 7 (Perth): Winner Group A vs Best Perth runner-up

January 7 (Perth): Winner Group C vs Winner Group E

January 8 (Sydney): Winner Group F vs Winner Group D

January 8 (Sydney): Best Sydney runner-up vs Winner Group B

Semi-Finals: Both in Sydney, held on January 10.

Final: Sydney, January 11.

