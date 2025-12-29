Aryna Sabalenka’s much-talked about Battle of the Sexes match against Nick Kyrgios didn’t live up to the hype so was it worth the effort? Did they earn any prize money for their efforts?

The Evolve athlete management agency had gone into overdrive to promote the exhibition match at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai as they organised interviews on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the BBC and a host of other broadcasters.

The build-up was more in line with a pre-match boxing weigh-in and, to be fair, they did get the attention of the world as the encounter was aired on BBC Sport and several other major networks with not too many other live sporting events taking place on the day.

The Coco-Cola Arena was sold out, although it has to be added that the 17,000 capacity venue was reduced to 6,000 seats, and keeping with the boxing theme, the entrances were spectacular.

But the show itself was far from spectacular as the modified rules and smaller court – Sabalenka’s side was reduced by 9% which meant Kyrgios had to adjust his hitting quite a bit – and the colour of the drop-in court did not make for ideal viewing.

In the end, Kyrgios emerged with a 6-3, 6-3 victory so did they manage to inflate their bank balances after four weeks of PR work?

Money Matters

Ahead of the match, Evolve co-founder Stuart Duguid was asked by Ben Rothenberg, Bounces: “I assume there’s no prize money at stake for the winner of this? It’s just a pure ‘exhibition’?”

And the reply was: “Just for pride, yeah.”

In an email conversation with Front Office Sport, the question of money was also raised and Duguid insisted: “The battle is for pride, curated by progressive innovation.”

Despite Duguid’s comments, few believe that Sabalenka and Kyrgios went on a nearly month-long promotion drive to play just for pride.

Back in 1973, the original Battle of the Sexes match between Bobby Riggs and the great Bilie Jean King had a $100,000 prize on the line.

Let’s not forget that a lot of money is thrown around when Dubai hosts high-profile sporting events.

Sabalenka doesn’t need the money as she has earned $45m in career prize money with $15m coming from her 2025 season alone, while she also has a long line of sponsorships worth millions.

“I felt great. I think I put up a great fight. He was struggling, he got really tired,” the world No 1 said after the match.

“I think it was a great level, I made a lot of great shots, moved a lot to the net, drop shots. Really enjoyed the show. Next time when I play him, I already know the tactics, his strengths and weaknesses, and it will be a better match for sure.

“I love to challenge myself and I’d love to play again.”

Kyrgios, on the other hand, has made $12m from prize money, but his earnings have dried up in recent years as he has played only a handful of matches due to injury, so don’t be fooled into thinking he played “just for pride”.

“Seeing someone as great as Sabalenka out here and myself, it truly is a spectacle, and a great stepping stone forward for the sport of tennis,” he said.

“Of course I was nervous. Not many people would have put their hand up to be in this position.

“Sabalenka was up for the challenge, and the scoreline was close. This was all the world was talking about for the last six months.

“I’m just glad, from where I was – I wasn’t able to use my right hand – to even get back out here and compete with Sabalenka, honestly it’s emotional.”