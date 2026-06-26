Venus Williams and Alex Eala exchange messages after doubles defeat in Bad Homburg

Venus Williams and Alexandra Eala’s time at Bad Homburg came to an end as they were defeated by Tereza Mihalíková and Olivia Nicholls in the quarter-finals.

The high-profile pair were making their doubles debut at the German event and they had already picked up a victory against Alexandra Osbourne and Catherine Harrison.

Williams was using the Bad Homburg as doubles preparation ahead of her return to Wimbledon doubles, where she will play alongside her sister Serena Williams.

Eala, meanwhile, is set to play Wimbledon singles as a seed for the first time, and she will also play doubles at the Grand Slam with Nikola Bartunkova.

After their successful partnership in Bad Homburg, Eala and Williams took to social media to share heartfelt messages to each other following their experience.

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Via an Instagram Story, Williams wrote: “The best ride, the best tournament, the best partner!,” which Eala shared with the message: “So grateful for this experience!”

Later on, Eala posted a separate post, sending a further message to the multi-time Grand Slam champion.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I’d have the privilege of competing alongside you on court, Venus Williams,” she wrote. “Immensely grateful to learn from you.”

Eala and Williams have both been forging doubles paths in 2026, but with varying degrees of success. Neither women is yet to win a title in doubles across the season.

Williams has played alongside the likes of Leylah Fernandez, Katie Boulter, and Elina Svitolina as she has sporadically returned to action throughout the year.

The American icon has won just two matches in doubles, once with Boulter at the Madrid Open and her most recent triumph alongside Eala in Bad Homburg.

Eala, meanwhile, has played with several different partners, including Hailey Baptiste, Zeynep Sonmez, and Iva Jovic throughout the 2026 season.

The Filipina star has reached two semi-finals in doubles this year. Once at the ASB Classic alongside Jovic and another at the Abu Dhabi Open with Janice Tjen.

Both women will be hoping for fruitful spells at Wimbledon, but there will certainly be more pressure on Williams than Eala at SW19.

The Williams sisters are playing doubles at Wimbledon for the first time in a decade, when they lifted the title in 2016 for the sixth time in their careers.

Eala’s best effort in the Wimbledon doubles draw is a first round exit alongside Eva Lys, which came against Quinn Gleason and Ingrid Martins.

Both Williams and Eala will find out their first round fate when the draw is made on Friday, 26th June, at 10am.