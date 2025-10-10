Qualifier Valentin Vacherot’s run at the Shanghai Masters has been one of the highlights of the tournament – and next he will face one of the all-time greats in Novak Djokovic for a shot at the final.

Ranked No 204 at the start of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, Vacherot was an underdog from the word go as he defeated two seeded players in qualifying to reach the main draw.

He then defeated world No 82 Laslo Djere, 14th seed and world No 17 Alexander Bublik, 20th seed and world No 23 Tomas Machac, and 27th seed and world No 31 to reach the quarter-final.

The 26-year-old’s best was yet to come as he stunned 10th seed and world No 11 Holger Rune 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 to reach the semi-final.

Milestones For Vacherot

With his run, the man from Monaco notched up several milestones as he is the first Monegasque player to reach the last four of an ATP Masters event while he is the second-lowest ranked man to reach a 1000 semi-final since 1990 after Chris Woodruff (No 550) at Indian Wells in 1999.

And he will now have a shot at reaching the final, but standing in his way is 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic, who defeated Zizou Bergs in straight sets.

Vacherot’s run has gripped the imagination of the tennis world, and Djokovic is delighted for the 26-year-old from Monaco.

“I’ve known him for the last couple of years. Obviously, he’s ranked before this tournament 200-plus. He’s been around. He’s playing for Monaco, which is a really great success, the biggest historical success for Monaco,” the former world No 1 said.

“It’s amazing. So everyone is excited there. We know we have one of the nicest and biggest tournaments in our sport there in Monaco.

“So I’m glad for him, for his team. Benjamin Balleret [Vacherot’s half-brother and coach] is someone I’ve known for many years from Monaco, because being based there for 15 years, training at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

“He’s been improving a lot. We always knew that he’s got a great potential, with a big serve, a big game, he’s a big guy.

“He kind of plays quite similar to [Arthur] Rinderknech [Vacherot’s cousin], you know. And I see that they’re quite close. The serve particularly reminds me of Arthur as well. So it’s great to see that chemistry between them, that they’re supporting each other. Arthur was there the whole match.

“Yeah, historic success for him and, yeah, I’m looking forward to play him. Hopefully I can get a win.”

Vacherot – who will make his top 100 breakthrough as he is set to rise 112 places to a career-high No 92 – was initially a ranked outside to play in qualifiers as he was No 22 on the alternate last, but late withdrawals meant he had a shot.

And he has gone from a last-minute entry into the qualifiers to the semi-finals.

“I think I knew it 36 hours before [the qualifiers started]. Maybe the night, not the night right before, the night before. So, yeah, a bit like 36 hours before the first match. Not that long. I think I landed and I was still nine out,” he revealed.

Vacherot added: “I landed on Thursday evening. I was still nine out. I knew there was a big chance because Shanghai is the last Masters 1000. A few guys, if you’re hurt at the end of the season you are not taking risks. I knew it will drop.

“I said, worst of all, I was going to be here one week earlier, because I was going to play five more Challengers after. Now I’m just going to go home after this tournament, so it’s another funny story. I said to myself, if I don’t get in, I just train in the condition of China for just one week, and just be ready for after. And one day before I learned.”