Jessica Pegula believes Carlos Alcaraz’s decision to make his long-awaited return from injury at the US Open was perhaps a highly strategic, deliberate move from his team.

Having spent the last four months on the sidelines due to a wrist injury he sustained at the Barcelona Open, Alcaraz will finally make his comeback in the cauldron at Flushing Meadows.

The move raised a few eyebrows as not too many people would use a Grand Slam as their first tournament back after a lengthy layoff, but the Spaniard is confident he is fit enough to successfully defend his crown in New York.

“It is possible [to win it],” the seven-time major champion – who faces Roman Safiullin in the first round – said during his pre-tournament press conference.

“I think a lot of people have shown it. [Roger] Federer, [Rafael] Nadal, many people have shown that you can win a Grand Slam after having been injured for a long time or having had a very serious injury. So we’re going to try to hold on to that belief that I can too.”

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World No 3 Pegula was asked for her opinion about Alcaraz’s return at the US Open and she offered an interesting reply about why “it makes a little bit more sense” for him to play at a Grand Slam.

“I think I was a little surprised that he didn’t play Cincy but then still played here [in the US Open] because of that. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s that’s a tough thing to do.’ But I think that he’s kind of a special player.

“Obviously, I think it maybe also a little bit different for the men, three out of five. I do think that it gives a little bit more leeway for him to work his way into matches where if it’s two out of three for, like for the women, I mean, that to me is a little bit tougher because you lose the first set and you come out a little rusty, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, like if I don’t win the second set, I’m out.’

“And so I think the men having more time with a three-out-of-five is probably something that makes me think, ‘okay, maybe it makes a little bit more sense for him to do that.

“But yeah, he’s a special player. I mean, he’s a super charismatic, friendly, outgoing person. I think that he’s going to feed off of the energy no matter what. I mean, I don’t think he’s forgotten how to play tennis, and I think if he can win his first couple of rounds, he’s going to find his form very, very fast.”