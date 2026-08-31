Novak Djokovic made a shock exit on day one of the 2026 US Open as he suffered his first-ever round of 128 defeat in New York and it will result in a big collapse in the ATP Rankings.

With Jannik Sinner unable to play at Flushing Meadows due to a knee problem and Carlos Alcaraz still nursing his way back following a wrist injury, some tipped Djokovic to win the season-ending Grand Slam.

Seeded fourth, the tennis great appeared to have a decent draw for the first week with 16th seed Brandon Nakashima the highest seed in his bracket while seventh seed Daniil Medvedev or 11th seed Frances Tiafoe were possible quarter-final opponents.

Not too many people expected Mariano Navone to trouble him in the first round as the Argentine was making only his third appearance at the US Open and had only one win to his name.

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Navone gave Djokovic an early scare as he won the opening set, only for the former world No 1 to win the next two with many confident he would ease his way over the finish line after going up 2-1 in the fourth with an early break.

But the world No 49 had other ideas as, with Djokovic struggling with illness and a lower back problem, he took his opportunity with both hands as he won 11 of the last 12 games for a 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win.

Navone will go on to face either Matteo Berrettini or Stan Wawrinka in the second round while Djokovic goes home.

Ranking Points Dropped At US Open

Djokovic reached the semi-final at Flushing Meadows 12 months ago before losing against Carlos Alcaraz with the eventual champion coming away with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory.

That last-four appearance earned him 800 points as he maintained his position in the top 10, but he will drop 790 ranking points after his 2026 exit as a first-round appearance is worth only 10 points.

Djokovic started the US Open at No 5 in the official rankings with 3,770 points, but he has dropped six places to No 11 in the Live ATP Rankings, his lowest position in eight years as he slumped to No 21 back in July 2018.

Prize Money

There is no doubt that prize money will be the last thing on Djokovic’s mind as he has, after all, earned $194,691,590 during his career with $3,017,725 of that coming in 2026.

The 39-year-old will add another $140,000 to both those totals after his first-round exit in New York.