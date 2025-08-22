The women’s title is up for grabs at this year’s US Open and there is plenty of uncertainty around the outcome after a season of unpredictable results.

Aryna Sabalenka has been world No 1 throughout 2025, but she has come up short in two Grand Slam finals at the Australian Open and at Roland Garros, before losing in the Wimbledon semi-finals against Amanda Anisimova.

Her long-time rival Iga Swiatek has also suffered a year of uncertainty, with a worrying slump in form in the first half of the season ending with a glorious first Wimbledon title last month.

Coco Gauff enjoyed the highlight of her season when she won the French Open in a thrilling final against Sabalenka, with Mouratoglou – who is a former coach of Grand Slam champions Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka – backing the ‘Big 3’ to rise to the top in New York.

“On the women’s side, it feels more open than ever. But for me, three names stand out as the consistent front-runners,” began Mouratoglou in a LinkedIn post.

“Aryna Sabalenka; for me, she is the favorite. Very consistent in results, but having missed some of her finals, she may carry a few doubts. Still, her baseline is incredibly high.

“Iga Swiatek; after a difficult clay season, Wimbledon gave her the confidence back. That makes her dangerous in New York.

“Coco Gauff; if she arrives with confidence, she is absolutely among the contenders.

“Sabalenka, Swiatek and Gauff have shared most of the biggest titles lately. If they play to their standard, they will once again be the favourites.”

Mouratoglou also picked out his dark horses and he started with shock the shock winner of the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

“Victoria Mboko; she just won her first WTA 1000,” he added. “Her season has been nothing short of unbelievable, and her confidence right now is 10 out of 10. She can absolutely go all the way in New York.

“Naomi Osaka; back in a Masters 1000 final for the first time in years. Her tennis is back to a very high level, her motivation is 10 out of 10, and her confidence is high again. A four-time major champion, she knows how to win on the big stage.

“Mirra Andreeva; maybe not at her best right now, with doubts and a difficult period. But she’s already top 10 at such a young age, incredibly ambitious, and I believe she will win a Slam one day. Why not New York?

“So yes, there are clear favourites. But there are also dangerous players who could create a huge surprise at this year’s US Open.”

The bookies have Swiatek as a narrow favourite to prevail at the US Open after her stunning return to form, but this title is wide open.

