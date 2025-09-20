Emma Raducanu is set for an extended stay in Asia as she has added two more tournaments to her schedule with her name featuring on the entry list for the Ningbo Open and the Pan Pacific Open.

The British No 1 was initially only confirmed for the three events as she kicked off her campaign with the Korea Open this week before moving to China for the two WTA 1000 events, the China Open and the Wuhan Open.

The 22-year-old had 108 points to defend in Seoul as she reached the quarter-final last year, but she lost in the second round against two-time Grand Slam winner Barbora Krejcikova as the Czech saved three match points in the second set before winning the deciding set.

Despite her failure to replicate her success from 12 months ago, the damage in the WTA Rankings is not too big as she has moved up one place in the Live Rankings to No 32 and there is further good news.

Raducanu didn’t play in Beijing and Wuhan last year so she doesn’t have any points to defend, while she will also be seeded at the China Open, giving her a bye into the second and helping her to avoid other seeds in the second round.

With only the top 16 players seeded in the 56-player Wuhan Open, Raducanu won’t have that protection at the second WTA 1000 event, but she will once again have a “free hit” with no points to defend.

That will also be the case at her next two tournaments, the Ningbo Open and the Pan Pacific Open.

Raducanu was due to play in the WTA 500 Ningbo event last year, but withdrew after picking up a foot injury and she also withdrew from the Guangzhou Open and Hong Kong Open.

But she is now set to make her debut in Ningbo with the tournament running from October 13-19 before heading to Tokyo, Japan, for the Pan Pacific Open from October 20-26 with her name added to the entry list on the organisers’ official website.

WTA News

A couple of deep runs at the four tournaments and Raducanu could well finish the 2025 WTA Tour inside the top 25 of the WTA Rankings, which will lead to her being seeded at the 2026 Australian Open.

Getting a lot of matches under her belt before the end of the year will also do her well, according to her former coach Mark Petchey.

Raducanu is set for her most productive season in terms of tournaments and matches as the Korea Open was her 19th event of the year with her win-loss record 27–19.

If she plays in Beijing, Wuhan, Ningbo and Tokyo, she will finish on 23 tournaments with her previous best for a season 18.

“She’s of the opinion that playing matches is a good thing and her body’s held up well this year. She’s in great nick,” Petchey told tennis betting site BetVictor. “That has obviously been a concern in the past and she’s over that hump.

“For me, I’m a big believer in playing matches. I just think that the more you play, the more you lose any kind of sense of fear of going out in the first round all the time.

“You get so much data for the practice courts. That’s what she’s needed at this stage, and that’s what she’s gained this year.

“This year my goal was always to try and get her to play as much as possible and get those wins, get herself to understand where she needs to work.

“There’ll be a time when she can shave the schedule and not play as many tournaments again. But to be fair, the schedule doesn’t really allow you to, you need to be able to work on your game on the tour.”