The post-Australian Open rankings are out and Elena Rybakina has been rewarded for her title run at Melbourne Park while youngsters Victoria Mboko, Iva Jovic and Alex Eala earned decent jumps.

Rybakina previously peaked at No 3 in the WTA Rankings in June 2023 and she is back in third place following her three-set defeat of world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final at the season-opening Grand Slam.

The Kazakh star climbed two places as she moved past American duo Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff to find herself hot on the heels of the second-placed Iga Swiatek with Sabalenka well clear at No 1.

Swiatek has been No 2 for more than a year, but her lead over Rybakina is a mere 368 points while four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka is more than 3,000 points ahead in first place.

Sabalenka started her 67th consecutive week at No 1 on Monday for a total of 75, which puts her 11th on the all-time list for most weeks at the top with Lindsay Davenport 10th on 98.

There is a new American No 1 as Anisimova remains at No 4 after reaching the quarter-final and Gauff dropped two places, while Jessica Pegula is not too far away from both in sixth place.

At No 10 sits former world No 3 Elina Svitolina as she returns to the top 10 for the first time since October 2021 as she moved up two places after reaching the semi-finals of the hard-court Grand Slam.

Rising star Mboko reached the fourth round on her debut and she climbs three spots to a new high of No 13 with former world No 1 Naomi Osaka one place behind her after also earning a three-spot boost.

2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys was a big dropper as she is down six places to No 15 after losing in the round of 16.

There is a new name in the top 20 as teenager Jovic makes her bow at No 20 following an incredible run at Melbourne Park as the 18-year-old reached the quarter-finals to earn a seven-place jump to a new high.

Fellow youngster Eala lost in the opening round, but she then played in the Philippine Women’s Open and reached the quarter-final and, coupled with some movement around her in the rankings, she climbed four places to a new high of No 45.

Other players who have achieved new highs in the top 100 are: No 28 Maya Joint (+2), No 34 Lois Boisson (+2), No 44 Tereza Valentova (+10), No 47 Janice Tjen (+12), No 53 Elsa Jacquemot (+7), No 66 Francesca Jones (+5), No 69 Petra Marcinko (+12) and No 76 Oksana Selekhmeteva (+25).

In terms of big other big risers, Wang Xinyu climbed 13 places to No 33, Peyton Stearns jumped 18 places to No 50, Hailey Baptiste is up 14 places to No 56, Yulia Putintseva is +24 to No 70, Caty McNally +14 to No 71, Julia Grabher +17 to No 78 and Zeynep Sonmez +33 to No 79.

The big droppers are Eva Lys -20 to No 59, Daria Kasatkina -19 to No 62, Paula Badosa -39 to No 65, Olga Danilovic -19 to No 88, Renata Zarazua -12 to No 92, Donna Vekic -22 to No 95 and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -53 to No 100.

WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,990 points

2. Iga Swiatek Poland – 7,978

3. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 7,610 (+2)

4. Amanda Anisimova United States – 6,680

5. Coco Gauff United States – 6,423

6. Jessica Pegula United States – 6,103

7. Mirra Andreeva – 4,731

8. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 4,267

9. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 3,342 (+1)

10. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 3,205 (+2)

11. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,983

12. Linda Noskova Czech Republic – 2,761 (+1)

13. Victoria Mboko Canada – 2,606 (+3)

14. Naomi Osaka Japan – 2,366 (+3)

15. Madison Keys United States – 2,351 (-6)

16. Clara Tauson Denmark – 2,345 (-2)

17. Emma Navarro United States – 2,095 (-2)

18. Luidmila Sansonova – 2,062

19. Karolina Muchova Czech Republic – 2,058

20. Iva Jovic United States – 2,031 (+7)

