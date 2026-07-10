The 2026 Canadian Open entry list has been revealed and Carlos Alcaraz’s name is missing with the world No 2’s comeback from a serious injury once again delayed.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner has been absent from the ATP Tour since 14 April after he injured his right wrist during his first-round win at the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz was initially expected to only miss the remainder of the clay-court season with the Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open the events he was forced to skip, but then came the setback as he also withdrew from the Queen’s Club Championship and Wimbledon.

The Spaniard’s medical advisors opted against surgery and he was forced to wear a cast during the first few months. Once he returned to training, he was only able to use his non-playing left hand to play shots.

But he posted an encouraging update at the end of June showing that he was finally able to use his right hand again, although nothing was a full speed fuelling hope that he could be close to a return to action.

Carlos Alcaraz News

Carlos Alcaraz gets encouraging verdict on his wrist injury from legendary tennis coach

Serena Williams’ upcoming plans discussed, including potential partnership with Carlos Alcaraz

It was first suggested that he could make his comeback at the Washington Open or Los Cabos Open with both tournaments starting on 27 July, but that did not materialise and a lot of people expected him to return at the Canadian Open (3 August).

However, organisers released the entry list on Thursday confirming that “71 of the ATP Tour’s top 72 players” will compete at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Montreal, with Alcaraz the only name missing.

Alcaraz, of course, doesn’t have any points to defend at the Masters tournament as he didn’t play last year, citing fatigue after his hectic clay-court and grass-court swings.

Spanish media reported that the 23-year-old is due for a medical check-up on Friday and, if all goes according to plan, then he will be given the all-clear to return to full training.

Ahead of that check-up, Alcaraz took to Instagram to give an update as he posted a positive message, stating: “On the right path.”

The carousel post had 15 images/videos of him training and, yes, he was using his right hand to play shots, but again, he did not use too much power.

With the Canadian Open scrapped, the Cincinnati Open will no doubt be the next target event with the ATP Masters 1000 tournament running from 13 to 23 August before attention turns to the US Open.

Alcaraz has 3,000 points to defend at those two events as he won titles in Mason and New York last year.