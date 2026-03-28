Jannik Sinner has achieved the highest ranking points total of his career after storming into the Miami Open final with a straight sets win against Alexander Zverev.

The world No 2 continues his flawless record for set wins at ATP Masters 1000 events as he beat Zverev 6-3. 7-6[4] amid another brutally efficient performance.

The key moment in the match came in the second set tie-break, as Zverev dumped a smash into the new and Sinner pushed through to the finishing line two points later.

It also extended his record of straight set wins in ATP 1000 tournaments to a remarkable 32 sets, dating back to his flawless victory in the Paris Masters event at the back end of 2025.

Sinner is looking to back up his win at the Indian Wells Masters by winning the ‘Sunshine Double’ and on the evidence of this latest win, he will be a tough man to stop in Florida.

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This win gave Zverev an eighth straight win in his increasingly one-sided battle with Zverev, as he secured a fourth successive straight set wins against the German.

His latest win allowed him to move on to 12,050 ranking points in the live ATP list, ensuring he will reach his highest points total when the ATP Rankings are updated on Monday.

That is still not enough for him to overhaul his great rival Carlos Alcaraz in the rankings, but the battle for No 1 has been intensified by Sinner’s stunning performances at Indian Wells and now Miami.

This is not the first time Sinner has breached the 12,000 point milestone, as he also did that after his first win at Wimbledon last summer, but he is unlikely to stop her.

Sinner is a strong favourite to beat Czechia’s Jiri Lehecka in Sunday’s Miami Open final and if he completes the Indian Wells and Miami Masters double, he will move onto 12,400.

That will leave Sinner just 1,190 points behind Alcaraz heading into the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo next month, where 1,000 ranking points will be up for grabs and the Italian has no points to defend from this time last year as he was serving a doping suspension during this phase of the season.

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With Alcaraz defending 1,000 ranking points from his win in Monte Carlo last year, Sinner could close the gap on his great rival in the first ATP Master event on clay for 2026.

He will then have another chance to eat into Alcaraz’s rankings lead when he plays at the new-look Madrid Masters, which will be played at Real Madrid’s iconic Berabeau stadium.

While Alcaraz started 2026 in sensational fashion with a win at the Australian Open, the momentum has now been switched back to Sinner ahead of a period of the season that he will hope ends with a first French Open title at Roland Garros in June.

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