Friday’s headlines from the 2026 Miami Open include Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff looking ahead to their final clash, and Jannik Sinner making more history.

We also have news of a key WTA Rankings boost for Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz being urged to play less by a former ATP Tour star.

Here is our latest roundup of the biggest stories from the combined WTA/ATP 1000 tournament in Florida.

Sabalenka and Gauff preview Miami final

Sabalenka and Gauff will renew their fascinating rivalry in the Miami Open final, with the head-to-head between the pair tied at 6-6.

After beating Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals, Gauff said that Sabalenka is “definitely world No 1 for a reason” and that it is “physical” when she plays the Belarusian.

Following her win over Elena Rybakina, Sabalenka assessed that Gauff is a difficult opponent because “she pushes you into the long rallies” and added she is “happy for [Gauff] that she’s finding her tennis back.”

Read more: What Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff said about each other before Miami Open final clash

Gauff overtakes Swiatek

Iga Swiatek’s shock loss to Magda Linette in her opening match in Miami presented Gauff with a WTA Rankings opportunity.

By reaching the final at the Hard Rock Stadium, Gauff has ensured she will replace Swiatek as the world No 3 when the rankings update next week.

Read more: How Coco Gauff reaching Miami Open final affects WTA Rankings as Iga Swiatek dealt blow



Sinner makes Miami history

Sinner crushed Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 in the Miami Open quarter-finals to extend his winning streak to 10 matches — and the Italian has won 20 consecutive sets.

The world No 2 is the first man to reach the semi-finals at the Miami Open in four of their first five appearances at the event.

Read more: Miami Open: Jannik Sinner makes event history as world No 2 storms into semi-final

Alcaraz told to play less after early Miami exit

Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski has shared his thoughts on Alcaraz after the 22-year-old Spaniard’s surprise third round loss to Sebastian Korda in Miami.

Rusedski commented that Alcaraz “looks like he’s enjoying his social life a little bit much” and also suggested that the world No 1 should “play a little bit less.”

Despite this, the 1997 US Open finalist added he is “not worried” about the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

Read more: Carlos Alcaraz told to walk away from big pay days after shock Miami Open defeat

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