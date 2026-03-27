Novak Djokovic did not compete at the 2026 Miami Open, and he has now pulled out of the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters, organisers have confirmed.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion withdrew ahead of the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami citing a shoulder injury.

Djokovic had been expected to return to action in Monte Carlo for the next Masters event on the ATP Tour calendar and first of the clay-court season.

However, the Monte Carlo Masters announced that Djokovic would not be competing this year in a statement shared on social media.

“Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the tournament,” the statement read.

“We send him our best wishes and hopes to see him back on court very soon.”

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Djokovic, who is a two-time champion at the Monte Carlo Country Club (2013 and 2015), had not missed the event since 2011, and he appeared 18 times in 19 editions between his debut in 2006 and 2025.

The 38-year-old Serbian has owned a residence in Monaco since early 2008.

The 2026 Monte Carlo Masters will be held from April 5 to 12, and Djokovic is the second top 10 player to withdraw after world No 7 Taylor Fritz.

Ben Shelton, the world No 9, did not sign up for the prestigious clay-court tournament.

When did Djokovic last play?

Djokovic’s most recent appearance came earlier this month at the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells.

The world No 3 overcame Kamil Majchrzak and Aleksandar Kovacevic — both in three sets — before falling to Jack Draper in a final set tiebreak in a thrilling last 16 contest.

Djokovic’s loss to Draper in the Californian desert on March 12 was the last match he played.

After the match, Djokovic admitted that a gruelling 26-shot rally that he won early in the third set took a lot out of him.

“Yeah, I mean, it cost me a break after, you know,” he said.

“It was great winning that point in that game, but I just, like, ran completely out of gas and just started to feel a bit better towards basically end of the third.

“He played a sloppy game to close it out 5-4, and, you know, I got the crowd, you know, backing me, and I felt the energy. It was, like, maybe I’m gonna take this one.

“It was so close, so close. I mean, just unfortunate few mistakes from my side. Tiebreak, 4-3 up. 5-All, as well. That’s tennis.”

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