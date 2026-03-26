Novak Djokovic highlighted his historic triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games when asked about one moment he would like to “repeat endlessly” in a new interview.

World No 3 Djokovic is widely considered the greatest male tennis player of all time, with the 38-year-old amassing a string of milestones during his legendary career.

The Serbian has won a record 24 Grand Slam men’s singles titles and spent a record 428 weeks as the ATP world No 1, also winning a staggering 40 Masters 1000 titles during his legendary career.

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Djokovic is also the only man to have every major singles title on at least three occasions, though his historic gold medal from Paris 2024 is certainly one of his standout moments.

Olympic gold was the one notable piece of silverware missing from his collection, with Djokovic suffering a string of heartbreaking defeats across his first four Olympic appearances in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2021.

However, the Serbian defied the odds to strike gold for his country inside Court Philippe Chatrier back in summer 2024, shocking Carlos Alcaraz in an enthralling final to become an Olympic champion for the first time.

Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair Italy this week, the 38-year-old was asked: “Is there a moment in your career you’d like to repeat endlessly?”

He replied (translated from Italian): “I’d like to relive so many moments from my career and my personal life: getting married and becoming a father twice are experiences I’d like to repeat endlessly.

“Professionally, I’d like to go back to when I won the gold medal for my country at the Paris Olympics, but so many other successes have also remained frozen in time.”

Djokovic has repeatedly reaffirmed his desire to try and compete at a sixth Olympic Games, with tennis once again set to be part of the programme at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

The Serbian will be 41 by the time the next Olympics are held in Los Angeles, though he could follow in Andy Murray’s footsteps and become just the second man to win back-to-back singles gold medals.

Djokovic was most recently in action at the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, reaching the fourth round of the tournament before falling to Jack Draper.

That followed the Serbian’s memorable run to a record-extending 38th Grand Slam men’s singles final at the Australian Open back in January, with Djokovic defeating Jannik Sinner in the semi-final before falling to Alcaraz in the championship match.

Djokovic has not been in Miami Open action this past fortnight, though he looks set to return to action this clay-court swing.

The Serbian is provisionally on the entry list for the Monte Carlo Masters, which will be held from April 5-12.

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