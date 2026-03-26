Thursday’s headlines from the 2026 Miami Open include Iga Swiatek being set for a linkup with Rafael Nadal, and a claim that there was “tension” between the Pole and her ex-coach Wim Fissette.

We also have news of Arthur Fils achieving the “best result” of his career to date, Elena Rybakina making a confession about her “attitude”, and Alex Eala receiving advice about her game.

Here is our latest roundup of the biggest stories from the Hard Rock Stadium and beyond in the tennis world.

‘Tension’ and ‘red flags’ in Swiatek and Fissette’s partnership

Swiatek split with Fissette, who she had been coached by since October 2024, after her shock loss to Magda Linette in Miami.

Former world No 1 Kim Clijsters worked with Fissette between 2009 and 2011, and she has claimed that her fellow Belgian’s coach-player relationship with Swiatek did not seem “natural.”

“You could see that there was tension already for a few months and frustration and that their natural kind of player-coaching relationship wasn’t really where it should be at, and I think those were a couple of red flags,” said the four-time Grand Slam champion.

Read more: Iga Swiatek: Former world No 1 spotted ‘tension’ with Wim Fissette and ‘a couple of red flags’



Swiatek to train at Nadal’s academy

Swiatek idolises 22-time major winner Nadal, and she will train at the legendary Spaniard’s academy in Mallorca in preparation for the clay-court season, according to a report in Poland.

In addition, Swiatek’s long-time physiotherapist Maciej Ryszczuk has revealed the world No 3 intends to have a new coach in place for her next tournament in Stuttgart.

Read more: Iga Swiatek set for Rafael Nadal linkup as her physio reveals ‘plan’ for new coach



Fils achieves ‘best result’ with epic Miami win

Fils, the world No 31, saved four match points to beat 23rd-ranked Tommy Paul 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 7-6(6) in a thrilling two-hour-47-minute Miami Open quarter-final.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has described reaching his maiden Masters 1000 semi-final as “the best result I had in my life so far.”

He is up to 28th in the Live ATP Rankings and could climb to 22nd if he beats Jiri Lehecka to reach the final.

Read more: Miami Open: What did Arthur Fils say after epic Tommy Paul win? And how has it affected his ranking?



Rybakina makes ‘attitude’ confession

In the first set of her 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final win over world No 5 Jessica Pegula in Miami, Rybakina had a disagreement with her coach Stefano Vukov as she declared: “What are you talking about?”

The world No 2 admitted afterwards: “I didn’t start well at all and got frustrated with my mistakes, I started rushing and couldn’t control my attitude.”

Read more: Miami Open: Elena Rybakina makes confession about her attitude after argument with coach

Greg Rusedski’s message for Eala

Eala exited the Miami Open with a crushing 0-6, 2-6 fourth round loss to world No 14 Karolina Muchova — the same scoreline by which she lost to Linda Noskova in the same round in Indian Wells earlier in March.

Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski has assessed that the 20-year-old Filipina must improve her serve to become less vulnerable to these one-sided defeats.

Read more: Alex Eala told where she needs to improve by former British No 1 as a worrying trend emerges

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